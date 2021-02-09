The ongoing debate about whether schools should be holding classes in person isn’t helping anyone.
While online classes have improved, students are still missing out on what is indisputably a better experience at school. Parents still have to make the choice between work and keeping an eye on things at home. And there are hard feelings being created in some districts that may not be easily assuaged even after the pandemic ends.
About a month ago, we called for schools to return students to their classrooms. The evidence at that time was strong, and has only gotten stronger in the weeks since. Primary and secondary schools simply have not emerged as significant vectors for the pandemic’s spread.
Let’s review a couple points. A Jan. 22 article in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report said studies clearly show children younger than 18 can get COVID, but do so at much lower rates than the adult population. Susceptibility clearly rises with age.
That same report said reports to the CDC “of outbreaks within K-12 schools have been limited.” The incidence of illnesses differed little in areas with in-class studies and was similar to counties with virtual classes. And the report found “no increase in COVID-19 hospitalization rates associated with in-person education” at the K-12 levels.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said the evidence is clear that younger students do not transmit COVID as readily as adults, though there are some questions about students in eighth grade and higher. The data suggests “schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” he said.
The CDC is expected to release guidelines for schools on reopening sometime this week. Those recommendations will be based on scientists’ and doctors’ analysis of the results from the varying approaches different districts have taken. It won’t be the same as someone on a social network trying to parse information they barely understand. These folks know what they’re talking about.
For the better part of the past two decades, education officials have pushed for a focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering and math. They have told anyone who would listen that these disciplines are the way forward for our nation and our schools. They have emphasized the need to follow science, to rely on evidence-based conclusions.
Well, now we’ll find out if they believe it.
The science says schools can reopen safely. The science says students can be in class without raising a community’s risk of COVID outbreaks. The science says young children, those most in need of the socialization school offers, can attend without undue risk.
Will educators follow the science? Will those advising them do so?
We agree with those who say teachers should be higher on the vaccination schedules and that they’re essential workers. You won’t hear us dispute that. But the evidence strongly indicates being back in the classroom is not putting them at undue risk. Nor is it putting the students at such risk.
If, as some might argue, that’s not the case, then allowing students to participate in sports borders on criminal negligence. But the decision there isn’t rational. The decision by some districts to allow sports while restricting or shutting down other extracurricular activities or even in-class learning is based on pressure, emotion. It’s certainly not based on what the science says should be done.
We hope school administrators, teachers, parents and others take a good look at the CDC recommendations when they’re released. We hope they will read the recommendations carefully and think hard about how they can apply those recommendations to their schools.
And then, we hope they’ll follow the science.