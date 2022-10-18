The way schools approach student conflicts has changed over the decades. There was a time when a fistfight in the schoolyard was viewed as something that was inevitable, though not desirable.
Fights were viewed as part of the process of students learning to handle conflict. They weren’t tolerated, exactly, but most educators saw them as something they would have to deal with in the course of regular business.
That shifted over the years. What might have once resulted in detention or other less-severe punishments began drawing suspensions. And, as the shift continued, they drew the interest of increasingly common School Resource Officers.
The increase in police officers’ presence in schools has been a relatively recent trend, at least when compared to the scope of American public schools as a whole. Education Week wrote last year that the first officers in schools arrived in the 1950s, but the trend didn’t really become pronounced until the 1990s.
Precise numbers are difficult to establish. Some districts have an officer who moves between schools or part-time SROs. Others have arrangements that place sworn officers in schools, but don’t formally call them resource officers. Keeping those caveats in mind, it’s still a safe bet that more than half of American school districts have officers in the school buildings at least part of the time.
The increasing number of officers in schools matched an increase in the number of students referred to juvenile courts. Recent years have seen an increasing recognition that courts aren’t a desirable outcome for most events in school. And local officials with the police department and school district are to be commended for beginning a program to keep kids who don’t belong in court from getting a record.
The System of Care approach seeks to help students change their behaviors without having a judge tell them how to do so. If alcohol or drugs are at issue, they offer help.
If the actions that draw officials’ attention involve a victim, then the decision is a collaborative one. If everyone agrees the SOC program and a restorative justice approach is the right move, that’s the way things will go. Otherwise, the courts remain an option.
This isn’t about letting students off easy. Few students would volunteer for the SOC programs, which run eight or 16 weeks, without a good incentive to do so. While in the programs, the students are subject to meetings with teachers and parents, have to work through training to alter social and cognitive behaviors, and face restorative justice planning. Cindy Waller, the area SOC coordinator for high schools, said it’s a combination of providing resources and “holding them accountable for their actions without a formal charge.”
And the program seems to be making a difference. From September 2021 to June 2022, 156 students in Eau Claire had the option of joining the System of Care programs. All but nine opted to do so. The vast majority of students were on their first referrals, and 90 percent complete the programs successfully.
Think for a moment about what this means. The 147 students who entered SOC programs don’t have a criminal record. The courts didn’t have to take the time and effort to sort through events, freeing time for more serious cases.
And most of the SOC referrals don’t warrant court involvement. The biggest single category that landed students in the program was truancy, which made up 39 percent of referrals. We’re not going to minimize that — students who are habitually absent aren’t going to learn much, after all — but that hardly warrants a court case most of the time.
There are, indisputably, times when police and the courts need to become involved. A criminal record and the lifelong consequences that can bring is not something to be lightly placed upon a child. The effort to divert students when appropriate, thus freeing the courts to deal with more serious cases, is a worthwhile effort and one we believe the community should support.