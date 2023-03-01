When state officials released their first new management plans on wolves in Wisconsin last November, everyone knew the step would raise concerns. The people paying attention to the state’s approach to managing the wolf population, both those in favor of expanded hunting and those opposed, can hardly be accused of hesitating to share their views.

And officials conceded that they were receiving plenty of responses. The initial public comment period was through January 10. But it was extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to the end of February.