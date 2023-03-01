When state officials released their first new management plans on wolves in Wisconsin last November, everyone knew the step would raise concerns. The people paying attention to the state’s approach to managing the wolf population, both those in favor of expanded hunting and those opposed, can hardly be accused of hesitating to share their views.
And officials conceded that they were receiving plenty of responses. The initial public comment period was through January 10. But it was extended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to the end of February.
It’s going to be a much longer wait for the public to hear its own voice, though, and that’s problematic.
A spokesperson for the DNR said the agency would release the comments “eventually,” but declined to give a target for their release. Katie Grant told the Associated Press the DNR needs to “process everything we’ve received and will make them publicly available as soon as possible.”
It’s easy to make that sound reasonable. The DNR received something in the neighborhood of 4,000 comments. It wants to create an online access that will be easy for people and plans to redact personal information. It may also do the digital equivalent of bleeping offensive language.
Here’s why it’s not reasonable. None of this is a surprise. The DNR knew the volume of comments it had coming in. It had an extended time to review comments as they came in and ready for the deadline at the end. There was time to plan and prepare. But now it’s behaving as if it must wade through the entire multi-month pile of submissions all at once.
That’s a failure of initiative, and it’s one that applies to a sensitive subject in Wisconsin. It’s also an issue on which the DNR’s credibility has been strained in recent years.
In the spring of 2021, the state allowed a wolf hunt that was, at best, poorly managed. The target cull was 119 wolves for Wisconsin hunters, with others allocated to tribal hunts. Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves.
Attempts to justify the number often focused on the fact the overall target was 200 animals when tribal allocations were included. That figure indeed places a different spin on the total. It means the hunters exceeded their allocation by 9%, instead of by 83%. But it flatly ignores the fact those wolves were allocated to Wisconsin tribes. They were not the hunters’ to take in the first place.
With such badly bruised credibility, the last thing the DNR needs is for it to be accused of hiding the comments it has received. It needs to restore some confidence in its credibility and competence, not chip further away at the public’s trust.
This is a failure of leadership and imagination. It’s a failure to foresee an eminently foreseeable situation and prepare for it. Given another chance to address the situation, the DNR simply flubbed it yet again.
As we’ve said in the past, we’re not opposed to hunting. Done properly it has a clear place in managing animal populations and sustaining a part of Wisconsin culture that has endured for generations. But the DNR is not building confidence in its ability to manage expectations, let alone the state’s wildlife. It’s past time for the department to get its act together.