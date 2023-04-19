The changes to the rules for Major League Baseball this season haven’t been universally accepted, which is no surprise. But they are having a clear effect. Game times, which had crept well past three hours in recent seasons, are down sharply.

The combination of a pitch clock and limitations on how long batters can delay between pitches has cut more than 20 minutes from game times. The first couple weeks of the season clocked in at two hours 39 minutes. The game hasn’t seen MLB players work at that pace since 1984.