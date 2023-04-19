The changes to the rules for Major League Baseball this season haven’t been universally accepted, which is no surprise. But they are having a clear effect. Game times, which had crept well past three hours in recent seasons, are down sharply.
The combination of a pitch clock and limitations on how long batters can delay between pitches has cut more than 20 minutes from game times. The first couple weeks of the season clocked in at two hours 39 minutes. The game hasn’t seen MLB players work at that pace since 1984.
In fact, none of the 2022 World Series games came in below the three-hour mark. The fastest was Game 3, which was three hours and eight minutes. Game 1 went 10 innings and it was more than four hours long.
The faster tempo means less boredom for fans, certainly. While purists may complain, it’s worth noting they were never the ones MLB was trying to win back. They tuned in and showed up no matter what. It’s the casual fan that had largely dropped away, leading to a sharp slide in ratings.
The quicker games also mean less time for concession sales. Teams traditionally cut off beer sales after the seventh inning, though that was never a requirement. Teams said it was because the fans had another two innings to finish a drink and make sure they were sober before driving home.
So, with quicker innings, there is less time after the seventh to accomplish those goals. That means you cut off sales earlier, right? You can’t put a metabolic clock on people and force them to speed up sobriety, after all.
Nope. Teams have started extending sales into the eighth inning. They’re giving fans more time to buy but less to sober up.
It’s kind of fitting that the Brewers were one of the first teams to take that step. The team name is a direct reference to beer, and Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation for drinking. And Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers’ president of business operations, was clear about why the change was made. He told MLB.com that, “From a time perspective, we’re probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh.”
In short, the cutoff was never about sobriety, it was a PR move that protected teams’ bottom lines.
The change itself doesn’t bother us so much as the naked hypocrisy here. Schlesinger played into that in his interview. His very next sentence claimed “the safety and conduct of our fans has primacy.” No, Rick, your revenue does. Your actions say so.
The Brewers certainly aren’t alone. The Diamondbacks, Twins and Rangers are among teams that have made the same move.
The ultimate responsibility for sobriety and safety after a game has always belonged to the fans themselves. They’re the ones who buy the beer at a game. They’re the ones who know how their bodies will respond. And they’re the ones who know whether they’re sober enough to drive home after the last pitch.
What we find objectionable is that the words and actions of the teams in question are so blatantly contradictory. There is no intrinsic problem with extending alcohol sales times to protect revenues. But don’t cloak it in cloyingly pious words that claim otherwise. Don’t tell us safety is paramount when all you’re protecting is your bottom line.
Hypocrisy in sports is nothing new. Neither is hypocrisy around alcohol consumption. People shouldn’t be surprised by either.
Just remember that, when you go to a game, it’s your responsibility to behave responsibly. It’s your duty to be sober when you get back behind the wheel. Because, no matter what they claim, baseball’s bean counters aren’t looking out for you.