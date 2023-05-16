With the arrival of warmer weather, a lot more people are heading outside and they’re staying outside longer. In other words, it’s sunburn season.
It doesn’t have to be, though. Doctors urge people to take precautions, and this is the month to be thinking about just that. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
Skin cancer is, according to the Centers for Disease Control, the most common cancer in the United States. The good news is that it’s generally treatable — and preventable. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the two most common types.
Basal cell carcinomas don’t often spread. Squamous cell carcinomas spread more often, and can reach lymph nodes in some cases. But both are very treatable, especially if they’re caught early.
Then there’s melanoma. The American Cancer Society says invasive melanomas represent “about 1% of all skin cancer cases, but the vast majority of skin cancer deaths.” Age, how advanced the cancer is when found, and a person’s overall health all affect survival rates for melanoma. It’s curable when found early, but becomes more lethal when found late.
So, if most skin cancers are curable, and the survival rates are improving, what’s the worry? To us it comes down to a couple basic factors. First, more curable isn’t the same as always curable. Having favorable odds is good, but not a guarantee. Then there’s the fact that treatment, even when successful, isn’t particularly enjoyable. We’d much rather avoid needing it.
And that’s where precautions come in. Covering up is best, but who wants to wear long sleeves and pants on a beautiful summer day? So modify the approach. Wear a hat with a brim to protect your ears, and slather on sunscreen to protect exposed skin.
That last point is what inspired this editorial, actually. On Monday we had an article on our health page about whether expired sunscreen still works. That caught our editorial board’s attention because it’s a question we hadn’t really considered before.
The piece, supplied by the Mayo Clinic, said sunscreens “are required by the Food and Drug Administration to remain at their original strength for at least three years.” That’s good news. It means the sunscreen you didn’t quite use up last year is still good to go as the summer or 2023 gets rolling.
Even better is the fact many sunscreens now include an expiration date. That makes it easy. You don’t have to try to recall whether you bought it two summers ago or three. If it’s past the expiration date, toss it.
The article included a good tip for sunscreens that don’t include expiration dates. Use a permanent marker to write the date you brought it on the container. If it’s less than three years ago, you’re still good.
There are a lot of risk factors for skin cancer that we can’t control. People with lighter skin or skin that burns easily are at higher risk. So, according to the CDC, are people with blue or green eyes. A family or personal history with skin cancer also raises the risk. None of that is something we can choose.
What we can choose is how to give ourselves the best odds of avoiding skin cancer, and that begins with paying attention to how you prepare to be outside. Proper clothing and sunscreen use do help. They help you stack the deck in your favor.
Anyone can get skin cancer. But, if you take the right precautions and use some basic common sense, you have a better chance.
Get out and enjoy the warmer weather. It was a long wait this year. But don’t forget the sunscreen.