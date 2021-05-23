Of all the pandemic-related surprises over the past year, the effects on the price of lumber and other building materials may be the one we expected least. While there are always multiple factors for rises in cost along the lines of what the industry is currently seeing, home improvements are certainly part of it.
When the pandemic began people talked about how they hoped to use the down time to improve themselves. Maybe learn a new language or pick up a new skill. The fad for sourdough bread last spring was a good example of the latter. But as the months dragged on the familiar comforts of streaming entertainment and cable TV returned to their places.
Shortages came and went. Toilet paper and other home goods were first, along with hand sanitizer. Now it’s lumber and other materials. Early last month experts told us the price was up 150 percent for lumber, and even more for wood panels. At that time the increases added an estimated $24,000 to the price of a home. It might be more now.
Usually, people respond to high prices in a commodity by cutting back on purchases in that area. That hasn’t happened this time. Home repair stores are still booming. Home Depot reported zipping past its estimates with a 32 percent leap in sales from February through April.
While booms like this always end, there’s no telling when that might happen in this case. Ace Hardware’s CEO is predicting strong demand will continue, at least for the foreseeable future.
It’s reasonable to think at least part of this is being driven by the red hot housing markets. If people can’t leave their home for a new one, they may well invest in making their current place a little nicer. It will be interesting to see whether the home improvement boom slows down when home sales cool off. For now, forecasters believe demand will continue to drive both.
We don’t want to suggest people stop doing home repairs or improvements, but we would also offer one suggestion as the pandemic ebbs and other events begin to pick up: be sure you do something for yourself, too.
As we said last week, the pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. We urged people then to be patient with themselves and with others. It’s still good advice. But there’s also room to treat yourself, to take advantage of society beginning to reopen to do something you’ve wanted to do but have had to delay.
Spring and summer weather means there are plenty of outdoor activities to help ease people back into activities. For those who are fully vaccinated there’s little reason to worry. For others (only a couple area counties even approach 50 percent vaccination right now) outdoor settings remain considerably less risky than indoor.
We’re seeing the return of so many events that were canceled at this time last year. They’re different, as organizers take what generally strike us as pretty reasonable precautions. But they’re back in some form. Don’t underestimate the value of simply taking part in something that feels normal after a year of disruption.
We’ve all spent a year trying to figure out how to stay occupied. We’ve thrown ourselves into things that may not have been natural fits at first. Some have built up new skills. Others have literally been building. Everyone adapted in different ways. And, in many cases, those adaptations have allowed us to set aside how difficult it all was.
Doing something for yourself now isn’t just about getting back to favored activities. It offers a chance at healing after a deeply traumatic year. It’s a way to recover.
The Chippewa Valley has a lot of generous people. People who take the time and effort to make sure others are taken care of. We all benefit from that. But people who do that don’t always think about taking a moment for themselves.
Please, make sure don’t ignore a mental or physical restoration if you need it. Take time for yourself this spring.