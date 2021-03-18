We’ve been thinking a lot lately about the question of single-hauler trash services in communities. It has been debated locally, and we think there’s good reason to at least consider the option.
First, though, a caveat. The exact needs of a community will vary. They face different challenges, different needs, and that means a one-size-fits-all approach probably isn’t advisable. The question of single hauler service is one that must be addressed by each community individually. The factors that lead one to embrace such an approach may be the same as those that lead others to a different conclusion.
What intrigues us, though, is the possibility of reducing wear on roads and establishing a more predictable pickup schedule for neighborhoods. There can be little debate that seeing trash bins by the curb awaiting pickup is not the most attractive sight. Necessary, but not pleasant.
Having multiple haulers creates the potential for residential neighborhoods having those bins out for multiple days. Not every home, of course, but enough that it’s noticeable. In purely aesthetic terms, there’s something to be said for having the bins all out and all returned on a single day, leaving curbs bin-free the other six days.
There’s also the very real fact that people are occasionally forgetful. Seeing the neighbors’ homes with their bins out for collection would be a powerful reminder to get yours out as well.
The question of scheduling plays into the other thing we see as a potential advantage: less large-scale truck traffic on residential streets. In order to be cost effective, trash collection vehicles simply need to be big. If they need to be emptied every other block the process becomes inefficient. So size matters, at least when it comes to this.
But with size comes weight, which is a significant factor in the wear and tear our roads display. Heavier vehicles make a larger demand on the road. They have the potential to speed up deterioration, which accelerates the repair/replacement cycle.
When multiple companies serve a single area, it is inevitable that there will be more of those large vehicles on the streets. Waste hauling companies don’t generally share trucks, after all. That makes us wonder whether having a single truck on the street, once per week, might help preserve our roads in better shape for longer periods.
There are questions, of course. The idea that competition generally lowers prices is a cornerstone of our national approach to economics. And that may well be true when it comes to waste hauling as well. The question of whether the lower bids is enough to offset the potentially increased costs in other areas is one each community would need to weigh for itself.
That’s why, as we said earlier, we don’t believe a one-size approach makes sense. We do think communities need to think about the idea, though, and reach their own conclusions.
Approaching new ideas is something governments struggle with as much as people do. There are those who want to push change for the sake of change, and those who want to keep the status quo for the sake of the status quo. Neither are good approaches if followed blindly. What does pay off is an approach that sees potential change as interesting, something worth considering and exploring before making a reasoned decision.
Governmental inertia is real. But a knee-jerk response to new ideas is of little value. And, let’s face it, “This is the way we’ve always done it,” is a lousy argument. Neolithic people were probably quite content with stone tools. That was what they had always known. That didn’t prevent their replacement with people who embraced using metal.
A willingness to consider new ideas and evaluate them on their merits has long been a hallmark of American development. It has paid off handsomely for us over the generations. If an idea is considered and then dismissed, so be it. But let’s not make the mistake of dismissing something out of hand just because it hasn’t been done here before.