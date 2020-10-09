Today we join with newspapers around the state and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association to put a spotlight on an uncomfortable subject.
It’s easy for most people to ignore the issue of homelessness. It doesn’t affect most of us, we think. We may not live in mansions, but the streets aren’t beckoning. Seeing people who can’t say that makes most people squirm. It’s disquieting to see fellow humans in such situations. And, as with many uncomfortable facts, it’s easiest to simply turn away.
Easier, but not right.
The three Abrahamic faiths all make clear calls for compassion. Take 1 John 3:17, “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him?” Leviticus instructs people to leave a portion of fields and vineyards for the poor to harvest. The Qur’an tells people to show kindness to “orphans, and the needy … and the neighbor that is a stranger.”
Other faiths make similar statements. Buddhist tradition holds that those with the means to do so are privileged to practice generosity towards others, which also prevents attachment to wealth. One story tells of the Buddha walking 30 miles to teach a poor person, and ensuring the person ate before beginning his teaching.
We could go on, but is there really a need to do so? We know what’s right. The challenge is doing it.
Wisconsin isn’t the first place people usually think of when considering homelessness. Areas with bigger cities, often in warmer states, fit the stereotype better. Numbers are difficult to pin down, but the best estimates suggest at least 4,500 Wisconsin residents are homeless on any given day.
No community is truly without homeless people. Those sleeping in cars or on the couches offered by friends are no less homeless. There are differences in temporary homelessness and chronic homelessness, but both need our compassion.
There are no easy solutions. Various efforts over the years have had uneven results. One-size-fits-all approaches are doomed because poverty and homelessness lack a single cause. The needs of someone made homeless by job loss are different from those of a person who suffers from severe mental health issues. And both of those differ from addiction-driven homelessness.
The ongoing pandemic poses its own challenges when addressing the needs of homeless people. It’s considerably easier to maintain safe distances from others outdoors, but the Sojourner House shelter wasn’t able to do that with the space available. So Eau Claire used the space available at the Hobbs Ice Center. With the center reopening, the shelter moved to the former Hansen’s IGA on West Clairemont Avenue.
The first step toward any solution is being aware of the issue. It means not looking away.
We hope you’ll read the stories in today’s paper. We hope they will allow readers to see past the stereotypical image we all have and realize again that there are people behind every statistic.
Then, after you have done so, we hope you’ll think about what solutions you can contribute to, whether it’s donating to organizations that help provide food or shelter, volunteering, or any other approach.
Ending homelessness is a tall order, if it’s possible. But there is no question we can each contribute individually to easing the burdens of those who are less fortunate. If, that is, we refuse to turn away.