A recent case from Racine made headlines after a man was pulled over for what authorities say was his fourth OWI arrest. The man was pulled over after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him behind the wheel of a vehicle driving in the wrong lane and weaving down the road.

When the deputy made contact with the man, the report said he noticed the man’s eyes were half-open and his speech was slurred. But he was intelligible enough to make one clear statement: “Officer, I can make it home.”