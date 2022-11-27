A recent case from Racine made headlines after a man was pulled over for what authorities say was his fourth OWI arrest. The man was pulled over after a sheriff’s deputy spotted him behind the wheel of a vehicle driving in the wrong lane and weaving down the road.
When the deputy made contact with the man, the report said he noticed the man’s eyes were half-open and his speech was slurred. But he was intelligible enough to make one clear statement: “Officer, I can make it home.”
The officer didn’t exactly buy the claim, and when the man refused a breath test he was arrested. It played out about as well as you could hope for a case where someone was doing something so dangerous.
The reason we raise the case here isn’t to create embarrassment, though that would seem to be a natural consequence of the arrest. We bring it up because of the man’s claim. Officers have long heard some variation on the “I can make it home” assertion. It’s nothing new, but it is something many of us have thought at one time or another after having a couple drinks.
The simple reality is that, once you’ve had enough to pass the 0.8 BAC limit, you often aren’t the best judge of your own capabilities. It’s easy to feel like you’re fine, to think you’re unimpaired. But your reaction times may not be what they need to be in order to drive safely.
Driving carries an inherent degree of risk. When you drive, you’re in control of at least a one-ton chunk of metal, plastic and fuel that’s quite capable of going at dangerous speeds. It’s easy to forget that since most of us drive so routinely. While the phrase warns that familiarity breeds contempt, it also breeds overconfidence.
Think about how many more crashes there are in the first snowfall or two of the winter. It’s not that most of those drivers are encountering the snow for the first time. Their prior experience itself, however, can lead people to overestimate how much they recall about stopping distances and how easily they can slide.
After a bit of a reminder, most people do just fine. But it’s spooky just how new that first snow feels every time, no matter how long we’ve driven through a Wisconsin winter.
Over the course of the next six weeks or so, we’ll most likely be encountering at least a little more snow on the roads. Monday night through Tuesday could bring an inch or two. But the launch of the holiday season also means that people are going to be encountering it in the midst of the holiday season. Parties and get-togethers with family and friends will be common. And so, at those events, is alcohol.
Federal records show the number of impaired driving fatalities in the holiday season are significantly higher during the days around Christmas and New Year’s. Nationally, there are an average of 45-54 fatalities per day during those two periods.
Perhaps surprisingly, the average number of daily fatalities during the rest of December is actually lower than the annual average by a whole three lives per day. That suggests people are well aware of the risk impaired driving poses, at least when they’re not directly engaged in holiday festivities.
Remember, impaired driving isn’t just alcohol related. There are plenty of other substances, including legitimate medications, that can have an effect. And issues with the latter can be compounded if you have a bad interaction from alcohol at a party.
Look, we’re not saying don’t drink during the holidays. That’s not a fight anyone’s realistically going to win. What we are saying is that it’s up to you to be sure you’re safe while on the roads this season. And that means being aware of whether you’re impaired.
Options for getting home safely have never been more widely available. A cab, Uber or Lyft may cost a few bucks, but that’s by far the preferable option when the other possibility is a dangerous crash. Take responsibility.
Besides, when you tell the officer “I can make it home,” you want to be right. If you say that when you’re sober, it’s not a headline.