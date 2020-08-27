This week’s figures on unemployment for the Eau Claire metropolitan area underline just how much work needs to be done before the region will have recovered financially from the blows of this pandemic.
There has been indisputable progress. Unemployment is about half of what it was at the peak. That’s still well above what it was as March arrived, though.
The drop reported in the most recent figures is a mixed blessing. Seeing the unemployment rate fall is encouraging, but this change didn’t bring more people back into the workforce. The rate fell, essentially, because people dropped out.
It’s important to remember that the labor pool is never static. Even if numbers remain about the same some people retire and others begin careers. There is always change. It’s entirely possible some of the people who dropped out of the labor pool over the past month would have done so anyway as school approached. The question is when, and whether, those people will eventually return to the local labor pool. There aren’t many guarantees either way.
The fluctuations show that there’s much more to revitalizing the economy than just having the option of whether to eat in a restaurant or see a movie. Government can order people not to open certain businesses, as was the case this spring. But it cannot order people to patronize them once they reopen. That depends on the decisions individuals make.
There are a lot of people who still don’t feel comfortable in crowds, even the diminished ones you may see at a restaurant. Plenty of people are biding their time, waiting until the virus has run its course before returning to patterns of life that existed before it hit. And that’s something no amount of government authorizations can overcome.
The reality is that things will only return to something resembling pre-pandemic conditions when people are confident that the risk of resuming normal activities is acceptable. It’s an individual decision and it’s going to take time before most people are at that point.
That’s why there’s so much interest in a vaccine. That’s why we’ve written a couple times on this page about the need to make preparations for how to deliver that vaccine once its available.
There are signs the federal government is moving in that direction.
Gannett reported earlier this week the federal effort to find a vaccine has instructed its partners to have a framework for distribution of a vaccine figured out by Nov. 1. That doesn’t mean a vaccine will be available by then. Even the most optimistic prognosticators think very late 2020 or early 2021 is more likely. But the plans need to be in place before a vaccine is approved. This isn’t something a last-minute plan that’s thrown together can handle.
Forbes is reporting that pharmacists may play a key role in administering the vaccine once it’s available. People have gotten used to the idea of getting a flu shot at Walgreens, CVS or other pharmacies, but that wasn’t an option until recently. That decision, controversial at the time, may now be a major asset in bringing the pandemic to an end.
The fact we can now write soberly about the end of this pandemic shows how far things have come in a comparatively short time. It’s not around the corner, but there’s genuine reason for optimism.
Economic optimism, on the other hand, will take a little longer. And it will depend on how quickly numbers fall once a vaccine is available. That, in turn, depends on people being vaccinated, on overcoming both logistical hurdles and those who are skeptical about the vaccine itself.
As this week’s numbers show, the economy’s recovery is not likely to be a straight line or as simple as it might seem. It will happen, eventually. But it wouldn’t surprise us at all if there are lasting changes.