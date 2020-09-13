The reforms and training the Eau Claire Police Department has taken are a good first step for the department. As described by Chief Matt Rokus, the focus on building trust and de-escalation should benefit everyone.
Rokus told the Leader-Telegram the efforts follow listening sessions and a real effort to hear what people wanted and needed from the department. The fact he recognized that such an approach in the wake of George Floyd’s death earlier this year would have better results than being reflexively defensive is encouraging.
It’s fair to ask why an emphasis on verbal techniques to calm situations and the need to engage with people more often weren’t explored in greater depth earlier. But it’s also worth noting the Eau Claire police are not as late to that effort as many departments. Its focus on recruits’ character and ethics, which officials said came to the fore more than a decade ago, is not universal.
The majority of public encounters with law enforcement are routine matters, issues that require neither aggression nor conflict on anyone’s part. There are, inevitably, others that involve tense situations. The more officers enter those situations with the goal of communication rather than control, the less likely tragic outcomes are.
It’s not impossible that this summer’s tensions could be a springboard to greater communication. The protests in Eau Claire drew significant numbers of people. Both police and protesters had an opportunity to watch each other during the events. It was an opportunity to begin to understand the passions involved. Such protests can be tense, but these remained peaceful.
All sides recognize the need for additional steps. The city plans to begin the use of body cameras for police next year. While that’s a welcome development, especially if the authorities avoid the temptation to cherry-pick which recordings are released depending on whether they show officers’ actions in a positive or negative light, it’s important to remember footage they gather can only speak to what already happened. No camera can proactively tone down conflict. They are inherently reactive.
Rokus put it well when he said the department has made “meaningful progress, but our work is not done.” He’s right. And the truth is we really won’t know for a while whether these efforts will pay off when they’re really needed.
The real test of such training will not come during peaceful events, when police can and should monitor but not intervene. The real test will come when officers have no choice but to act in defense of people or property. It will come when tensions are at the boiling point.
At this moment there seems to be a genuine commitment on the part of the local department to learn from mistakes made elsewhere. That’s something not every community can honestly say.
For now, it’s important that the efforts begun in recent years and continued in 2020 continue. More communication, more engagement can only be positive. And every bit of good will built up today means there is less reason for people to have a knee-jerk reaction to events tomorrow.
The meetings with groups in the community that Rokus pointed to were done comparatively quietly this year. That makes some sense with the pandemic. There was good reason to avoid a large gathering. It’s likely that in 2021 that will be different, and we’d like to see the ECPD publicly announce a schedule for continuing meetings. It’s an easy way to have additional transparency and accountability.
No department is or will be perfect. Neither is any community. Both are composed of fallible people, and mistakes are going to happen. We must strive for a deeper understanding between people of good will. We must continue to take advantage of a willingness to communicate.
That process can only make the community safer. It can only make the police department more effective. And, ultimately, it better achieves the goal of service to the people who live here.