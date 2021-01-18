Efforts to vaccinate people in Wisconsin against COVID-19 are progressing. It may not be at the rate we would wish, or as efficiently as might be desired, but it is happening.
Last week we made the case for reopening primary and secondary schools in Wisconsin. They have not been the incubators of the virus that many feared. And, while complications of the virus can and do happen among young patients, they are far less common than for adults. That means teachers and staff are at a measurably higher risk from COVID than their students. For that reason they should be high on the state’s priority list for vaccinations.
We’re seeing squabbles about this now, with state officials questioning plans for the Janesville school district to vaccinate its teachers and staff. A Wisconsin DHS spokesperson reminded people that teachers “are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” while the district dug in its heels with the planned vaccinations.
We’re not arguing for counties to start vaccinating whoever they want in whatever order they choose. A Wild West solution would neither serve Wisconsin communities nor ensure that critical personnel receive priority. But the state’s suggestion that communities must rigidly adhere to its plan don’t make sense either, especially when the state isn’t following those guidelines itself.
State officials insist Wisconsin remains in Phase 1A, but opened up vaccination for police and firefighters as of Monday. The strict orthodoxy they demand of the Janesville school district wouldn’t allow for that.
Phase 1A vaccinations include health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and similar personnel. Those are indisputable priorities. A sick doctor or nurse is of little value to a patient, and the elderly are at a significantly higher risk for COVID complications, including death.
Police and firefighters fall into the state’s planned Phase 1B for vaccinations. That’s the second phase, and it also includes teachers. While unquestionably critical personnel for our state, the decision to allow for police and firefighters to be vaccinated while barring others in the same category seems to make a distinction that the DHS plans don’t allow for. At minimum, it raises questions.
The risk is that the guidelines could come to be seen as both arbitrary in their creation and in their implementation. That, in turn, can lead to the kind of situations we have seen with shortages of all types, in which those with means have access at the expense of the rest. It’s precisely the kind of scenario everyone would do well to avoid.
The simple solution here is for the state to open up Phase 1B. And we think they should do so for sound policy and economic reasons.
Teachers are role models, both for their students and for their students’ families. Vaccinating teachers would dramatically increase the number of people who personally know someone who has gotten the shot. Familiarity brings comfort. It’s certainly plausible that such knowledge would erode resistance to the vaccine in all but the most stubborn cases.
Getting students back into classrooms will make a real difference for parents. Families have, in many cases, had to decide whether a parent works or supervises children who would otherwise be in school. Removing the question and returning to work would obviously benefit those families’ economic situations, and would also bring more money into the broader economy. It would also do much to salvage education in a year that has had more than its share of challenges.
Wisconsin clearly has work to do with regard to its vaccination efforts. The pace and organization have thus far been lackluster. But, as we noted last week, that can always be improved.
What Wisconsin cannot afford is for the process to be seen as arbitrary, for plans to become viewed as suggestions to be ignored. There needs to be an orderly process, though dogmatic demands on the part of the state don’t strike us as the best way to achieve that.
The coming weeks and months remain our best chance at turning things around in this pandemic. It’s important that we get this right. In opening vaccinations to some from the Phase 1B categories but not others, the state has created an unnecessary complication.
Open up the phase. And let’s start getting Wisconsin’s educators vaccinated along with the rest of 1B workers.