You may have heard in recent days expressions of concern about the apparent continuation of the pandemic drinking binge. While other increases, such as with opioid overdoses, have taken attention as immediate problems in need of a response, our society can’t afford to ignore the implications with alcohol use.

The biggest difference is immediacy. Yes, it’s possible to get alcohol poisoning — a rough parallel to an opioid overdose — and to die from it. But for the vast majority of people the ill effects of elevated alcohol consumption take years to show up. It’s sneaky in a way a quick high isn’t.