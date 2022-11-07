All right, after what seems like years of political commercials, candidate visits, mudslinging and accusations, Election Day is here. Go vote.
Plenty of people have already cast their ballots, but Election Day is the single biggest opportunity. It’s also the last. If you haven’t voted yet, this is the time. Go to your precinct’s polling place, get your ballot and fill it in.
Not sure what precinct you’re in or where the polling place is? Go to myvote.wi.gov. The site, which is maintained by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, can point you in the right direction. It’s simple and straightforward, with a “Find my polling place” option and an equally easy to find sample ballot drawn up specifically for your location.
It’s easy to forget how important this opportunity is. When you’ve grown up and lived your entire life with the ability to choose your political leaders, it seems like that’s a guarantee. It seems like that’s simply the way things are, and the way they’ll always be.
It doesn’t take a long look at the world to realize that’s not accurate. Few nations have democratic institutions with truly deep roots. Take a quick glance at Europe.
In 1900, the vast majority of European states were ruled by monarchs. Three cousins were on the throne in Britain, Germany and Russia. By the end of World War I only Britain’s monarch remained. The German Kaiser was in exile and the Russian Tsar was dead. Another 10 or so nations, largely in Eastern Europe, also ended their monarchies.
But a surprising number of monarchies survived until World War II, and they weren’t powerless figureheads, either. Many of the monarchies in southeastern Europe ended during the war, with only a small handful left in place by the time the Soviets imposed Communist rule.
That means that, at best, most of Europe has allowed voters to make decisions for around a century. A closer look shows the line from crown to collective vote is hardly straight. Remember the WWI-era ends of monarchies in Germany and Russia from a couple paragraphs back? Both had short-lived democracies before new dictators took over.
Europe wouldn’t fully embrace popular voting as a means of governance until the revolutions of 1989, and even then there remained a handful of holdouts. Questions are being raised now about whether democracy will endure in some of those nations.
Other parts of the world have different patterns. And some have produced indelible images. Few alive at the time could forget the photos and film of people in South Africa lined up by the hundreds and thousands to vote when apartheid ended.
The lesson of these diverse moments remains consistent. The right to vote, at least the right to do so in a way that has a meaningful impact on the outcome, can be both won and lost.
That’s why it’s so important that people in the United States embrace their birthright and cast their ballots. This nation was founded on the concept that ordinary people making decisions about who should lead — imperfect as the approach was — was a good idea. It has been tested time and again and expanded to include the vast majority of adults, something incomprehensible in our nation’s earliest years. And it has thus far proven durable.
There is a difference between durable and imperishable, though. When people don’t make use of their right to vote, democracy changes. It becomes something different, something more easily dominated by the few rather than the many. It becomes something that we wouldn’t recognize as the system in which we were raised.
We’re not advocating for people to vote for a particular candidate or a particular party here. That’s not the purpose of this editorial. Instead, we hope to remind people how precious the right to vote is. This is not something to take lightly or to cast aside lightly. Voting has been, since our nation’s birth, the consummate act of citizenship.
Please, if you are eligible and haven’t done so yet, cast your ballot. The time involved pales in comparison to the value of the right you’ll be exercising. Make your voice heard, and take the opportunity that our nation offers.