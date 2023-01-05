We’ve waited to say anything about the incident Monday night that left Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hospitalized. Part of that was because we wanted to see how Hamlin recovered. The updates have been positive, and we certainly hope he makes a full recovery.
But there was another factor, too. Frankly, we weren’t sure what we could bring to the discussion that was different from what everyone else was saying. But a couple of items Thursday suggested a related discussion needs to happen.
For those who somehow haven’t heard yet, Hamlin was involved in what looked for all the world like a routine play. He made a tackle, popped up from it, then staggered back a couple steps. He fell backwards and lay motionless on the field.
Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest, though the reasons aren’t entirely clear. The most common theory among medical experts is that the impact of the tackle caught him just right, at precisely the wrong moment, and knocked his heart out of its rhythm. It’s called commotio cordis, and it is lethal without treatment.
The response was immediate and there’s no question whatsoever that the medical personnel who were there in seconds saved Hamlin’s life. On Thursday Hamlin’s agent cited doctors saying he had made “remarkable improvement.” He’s not out of the woods, but Hamlin doesn’t appear to have suffered any major neurological injuries.
Incidents like this are rare. But they aren’t unfamiliar to sports fans. For some reason cardiac events seem to be more common in professional hockey. At least five players have collapsed during games due to cardiac issues in the past 25 years.
The one most similar to the current situation seems to be a 1998 incident involving the St. Louis Blues’ Chris Pronger. A slap shot by a Detroit player hit Pronger in the chest. Like Hamlin, Pronger took a few steps then collapsed.
The NHL’s response over the years has evolved. Players must take electrocardiogram tests, a requirement designed to identify potential issues that was first implemented in 1998. Since 2005 every team is required to have a doctor within 50 feet of the team’s benches and AEDs, which can shock a heart back into rhythm if it is beating erratically, must be on hand. Those plans have saved lives.
As we said, these events are rare. It takes a fantastically unlikely sequence of events. But they do happen, and they can happen at any level of sports.
In 2011, an Arizona Little League player was hit by a pitch. He took two steps toward first base and collapsed. He died the next day.
A Little League pitcher isn’t throwing with the same velocity as a Major League pitcher. Neither is a high school hockey player taking shots with the same force as an NHL forward or a football player hitting with the same impact as an NFL linebacker. But, as the Arizona case shows, this is about timing more than it is pure force. And at the lower levels of sports an undiagnosed heart issue can have the same effect.
That’s why we hope coaches at all levels are paying attention to what happened Monday. This kind of case can happen anywhere, and it requires a very fast response every single time. As the NHL’s experience shows, having a response plan is critical.
If you know what to do ahead of time, you don’t waste time trying to figure things out. We’d like to see every coach trained in CPR and leagues have briefing sessions specifically highlighting how to respond when a player collapses. Prompt responses are essential. Having a plan for who would begin CPR, who would summon an ambulance, and knowing precise locations for where you’re playing all make survival more likely.
We’re not trying to scare anyone away from sports, especially not because of an event that’s a one-in-a-million possibility. What we are urging is responsibility. It’s not fearmongering to have a plan to respond to serious injuries, nor is it irresponsible to study how to respond.
Whether Hamlin resumes his career on the field is not a concern right now. The fact he even has the option is due to the preparation and response of those present Monday.
We may not be able to play at the level of Hamlin or his teammates, but there’s no reason we can’t prepare like the people who saved his life.