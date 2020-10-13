If you haven’t taken the time to get out and enjoy the show nature is putting on, we’d suggest moving fast. It’s not likely to last a lot longer.
We’re at the peak for fall colors, and the Chippewa Valley has no shortage of opportunities to take in the view. It’s well worth the time.
Not every part of the country has a show like what Wisconsin sees each fall. In many places it’s more of a dull slide from verdant green to muted colors that wash out with the first rain. But Wisconsin’s blend of tree species and cooler weather as the trees begin to change makes for a brilliant show.
While you can certainly take in the views by car, we’d suggest combining it with one of the last opportunities to get outside and exercise in pleasant weather. Daytime highs in the 60s will give way to the 40s by Thursday. Overnight lows are going to dip, too. By the weekend there’s even a chance of snow showers.
Winter has its own beauty. There’s something magical about a blanket of newly-fallen snow set against a sky so blue it looks like something out of a children’s picture book. But it also brings temperatures that make being outside to get that view a lot less tempting.
Right now we have the opportunity. Travel Wisconsin’s online map shows several counties to our north past their peak, while we’re about as good as it gets for this year. It’s the perfect time to get out and spend some time in one of the area’s parks.
The parks themselves offer a range of experiences here. If you want open areas where you can wander, they’re here. Others give stunning views of the river and shoreline.
Let the kids burn off some energy by running around. Take your dog to one of the dog parks to do the same. Pick up a trail at any of several parks and see where it leads.
You get more than exercise when you’re out and walk or bike through a park. It’s a chance to be quiet for a bit, a welcome change at any time these days, and even more so as the 2020 elections reach their final days.
There’s another advantage to keep in mind. With the pandemic’s numbers still very high in the area and the rest of the state dealing with one of the nation’s worst outbreaks, social distancing is still an important protective step. That’s much easier outdoors. The opportunity to both get in the exercise to get healthy and the distancing you need to stay that way is pretty hard to beat right now.
Even just walking around your neighborhood probably offers some decent views of the fall season. Eau Claire has some stunning areas outside of the park, and taking the time to see them on foot can deepen your appreciation for the community.
Yes, we know highs in the 40s aren’t really that low. Not compared to what’s around the corner. But it’s a good bit cooler than what we’ve gotten used to over the past few months. It’s going to feel cold, just like a high in the 40s will feel pretty good three months from now. We’re well into that long, slow slide toward winter temperatures.
For now, though, we’ve still got fall to work with. We still have those opportunities to enjoy Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley area as the seasons change. It’s a glorious time to be in Wisconsin, and we encourage readers to take advantage of it.