Last week’s tit-for-tat nonsense on the state’s mask mandate is the kind of thing that drives us nuts when it comes to the leadership in Madison.
This isn’t about masks. It’s not even about public health, really. It’s about who has power. But since politicians know that won’t go over well, they try to dress it up in terms they believe people will more readily accept.
The Legislature’s vote was perhaps the least surprising one it has taken in years. The writing wasn’t just on the wall, it had been proclaimed for months.
Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to almost immediately issue a new mandate, thus daring the Legislature to strike it down again, wasn’t a particular surprise either.
What strikes us here is the deep hypocrisy and futility involved. Republican leaders have said this isn’t about opposition to the mask mandate, but rather about overreach by Evers. If that was the case, if legislative leaders really believe masks have a value amid this pandemic, why not strike down his order and replace it with a legislative mandate?
Evers, for his part, took his step when the Legislature has the votes and the will to overrule his mandate again. Does he plan on replacing each one in a never-ending series? Emulating Sisyphus is a bad strategy for any politician and he knows full well the Legislature is willing to roll that rock right back down the hill.
This is certainly not the first time politics have been brought to bear in a public health crisis. It’s not even the first time in most readers’ lives. Anyone familiar with Randy Shilts’ “And the Band Played On” knows the role political hemming and hawing played in the AIDS epidemic 40 years ago. Ironically enough, Dr. Anthony Fauci was trying to lead the medical response then, too.
All this has us wondering about the Wisconsin Capitol’s architecture. Are there enough corners available so each elected official involved in this mess has his or her own to stand in for a collective time-out? What we’re seeing is not the behavior of adults who should be entrusted with the leadership of a social club, let alone a state.
Wisconsin residents deserve better. They should certainly expect better.
The frustrating thing is that none of this is really necessary. Both the governor and Republican leaders have said they’re willing to work together to find paths forward. They always say the right things. But when it’s time for action, there’s always one last little detail that derails things. There’s always one point on which they just can’t agree, so they blow everything else up in what might otherwise have been a workable proposal.
Exhibit A is the Wisconsin Senate’s overwhelming approval of a bipartisan COVID relief bill. Evers was ready to sign it. Neither side was entirely happy, but everyone had gotten enough to feel it was an agreement worth following through on. The Assembly, on the other hand, wanted to tinker, putting the legislation’s future in doubt.
Uninspiring as Wisconsin’s leadership is, it’s not just happening here. A Georgia legislator was kicked off the House floor over refusal to be tested for COVID. An Iowa House member broke the chamber’s rule prohibiting blue jeans in protest of its failure to require masks.
We don’t expect people elected with different views to suddenly sit down together while singing “Kumbaya,” but is it really too much to expect them to act like adults? Is compromise and sharing, something we expect of kindergarten students in the classroom, really beyond their capacities?
Enough is enough. Wisconsin’s elected leaders need to change their approaches. What they’re doing isn’t working, and we’re sick of it.