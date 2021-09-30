While COVID remains a real concern, we’re starting to see the revival of some of the hardest-hit businesses that were idled by the pandemic. A look at the schedule for Eau Claire’s Pablo Center shows the recovery has begun.
Performances of Godspell by the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, the Confluence of Art annual reception and awards, and the Eau Claire International Film Festival all show the resilience of the arts scene in northwestern Wisconsin. Concerts, competitions and art shows keep the schedule busy for the foreseeable future.
It’s quite a difference from most of the past 18 months. Entertainment venues depend, almost by definition, on mass participation and attendance. They were among the first businesses shuttered when the pandemic arrived in March 2020, and they are among the last to reopen at anything approaching full strength this year.
The resurgence is being mirrored at venues throughout the region. The Mabel Tainter in Menomonie has a full schedule. Movie theaters are seeing long-delayed blockbusters return to their screens. It would be naïve to think such venues are entirely out of the woods, but perhaps the path forward is a little clearer.
It’s easy to underestimate the real effect of all of this. Entertainment does not, after all, generally bring in the same kind of attention as establishment of a new factory or large-scale production facility. But the economic value is hardly negligible. Entertainment venues and similar spending accounted for $496 billion in 2011. That had grown to just shy of $700 billion by 2019.
We’ll grant that not all of that increase was entertainment in the mode we’re talking about. Video games are still a booming industry, and there are assessments that indicate it may well be move valuable as a whole than the movie industry.
But can anyone argue with a straight face that the societal values are equivalent? There’s simply something different about being in the audience, experiencing a story or performance along with other people. It can’t easily be matched, even by the communications setups many video game enthusiasts now enjoy while they play.
Things like live performance venues and theaters belong to that nebulous but essential category called quality of life. They add a real but sometimes difficult to explain element to communities. How else could they have survived? If efficiency or quality were the sole goals for entertainment, mass media would long ago have put live performances out of business with special effects and convenience.
Instead, the vast majority of small towns still have community theater. They still have venues at which friends and neighbors perform. Larger communities invest in facilities that can bring in entertainment from around the nation, if not the world. People crave that in-person experience, and they’re willing to carve the time out of their schedules to participate.
That explains, in large part, why it’s so gratifying to see live venues come back to life. Almost everyone recognizes their own experiences with live entertainment and welcomes the potential to create new memories.
From our perspective, the renewal of a local business is reason to celebrate. People have bemoaned the decline of local in favor of chains and homogenized experiences for decades. There’s clearly an appetite for such things. If there was not, you wouldn’t be able to shop in almost any community in stores with virtually the same layout or eat in restaurants in which the food is indistinguishable from any of thousands of other locations. There’s a part of all of us that craves familiarity.
But there’s also something within us that craves novelty, that seeks identity. That’s something local businesses can simply do better. They have personality. They reflect our communities. They help give our hometowns a sense of place in a way no cookie cutter experience ever can.
So, if you’re so inclined, take some time to check out the film festival. Look up what’s coming to a theater near you and pick something to see.
Let’s help bring these businesses back in the way we’ve done with so many over the past 18 months.