Eau Claire County’s new code of conduct and review board are steps in the right direction. But it’s important to remember they’re not guarantees.
On Tuesday, members voted 27-0 to approve the code and create the panel to review potential violations. Two members were absent, but that doesn’t come close to changing the overwhelming support board members expressed.
Like most codes of conduct, this one deals with a number of items that should be common sense. Elected officials and employees of the county are prohibited from engaging in harassment or using county resources to aid their campaigns. Other areas can be fuzzier. Whether an action represents a conflict of interest often depends on which side of things you’re viewing them from.
Complaints, either from the public or someone within the county, result in a hearing from a new citizen panel that will take a look at the issue. It will be that panel’s duty to determine whether the action in question rises to the level of an actual violation.
Supervisor Katherine Schneider was correct when she said these steps create a baseline for expectations. Once such a code is in place and there has been time for officials to familiarize themselves with its requirements, there can be no excuses for not knowing what is expected. It won’t end all conflicts or prevent people from viewing actions differently, but this does provide guard rails for officials.
Here’s the thing, though. Such codes of conduct are nothing new for governments. Their effectiveness depends heavily on the willingness of the officials who fall under them to comply, and for reviews to be done fairly and without political favor or animus.
Congress, for example, has such rules. The House Ethics Committee is currently taking a hard look at actions by at least two high-profile members: Rep. George Santos and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
It’s much busier than that, though. The summary report for the 117th Congress, which ended with January’s installation of new members, notes that the body issued “nearly 750 formal advisory opinions regarding ethics rules.” That’s in addition to some 36,000 informal requests for guidance, 25 advisories, and review of almost 9,400 financial disclosures and amendments. Most such actions didn’t involve actual misconduct, but the volume of actions speaks clearly about the continuing need for such a body.
We certainly don’t expect the county’s panel to be anywhere near that busy. If it even approaches the number of advisories, we’d be surprised. And the potential sanctions for violations, which range from fines to firings, are probably not going to be invoked all that often.
Given that, what’s the point? Why create such a set of rules and a body charged with enforcing them if they probably won’t be used particularly heavily? We see two good reasons.
The first is obvious. Infractions being rare is far different from infractions never taking place. There will, inevitably, be cases in which someone crosses the line in their interactions with others. Officials and employees are human, after all, and humans make mistakes. We can only hope that the issues are indeed mistakes, rather than actions taken with malice.
The other justification is that simply having such a code and a body to review complaints promotes compliance. It’s difficult to comply with rules you don’t know exist and, as we noted, there can be no excuse for not knowing what’s covered in this 11-page code of conduct. Awareness of the rules can cause people to be more aware of their actions, and that promotes compliance.
Tuesday’s vote was a gain for the county. We just hope the review panel is rarely needed.