Most people figured there would be some pent-up demand for events this summer. After a year in which almost everything was shut down, the opportunity to get back out to favorite pastimes was going to be too good to pass up.
Still, the response this summer has been impressive, and the Chippewa Valley has taken full advantage. Yesterday’s paper included an article highlighting some of the successes the area has enjoyed this summer.
Some of that has been luck. Farm Technology Days didn’t have to stay in Eau Claire County for this year, but all sides agreed to make sure it went ahead. Of all the events, that may be the clearest bellwether for demand. Some recent years had a dismal turnout, enough to lead some to question whether it should continue.
This year puts that question to rest, at least for a while. The projected 45,000 people in attendance would have been a substantial increase in traffic. It also wound up low. Organizers said some 52,000 people came to Eau Claire County for Farm Technology Days, easily surpassing even optimistic outlooks.
Kathy Wright, general manager for Country Jam, said organizers saw “a lot of smiling faces” when the concerts returned. Final numbers aren’t quite in, but the current estimate suggests attendance was up 20 percent compared to 2019.
“We had a great festival,” she said. “I think we can thank weather and great entertainment and everybody’s excitement to be back together again.”
Rock Fest hit its attendance cap of 25,000 people per day on each of its days. Country Fest wasn’t far behind, averaging 22,000 per day. Wade Asher, the general manager for the events, called it “by far the biggest year” for Rock Fest. And that was without Snoop Dogg, whose planned performance generated substantial buzz before his withdrawal.
It’s not just music breaking records. The Northern Wisconsin State Fair broke the 100,000 visitor mark for the first time.
The Chippewa Valley definitely benefitted from the opportunities to be in the spotlight this summer. While the gains are harder to measure than raw numbers, it’s unquestionable that many of the people visiting for these events came from outside the immediate area. Many stayed for a couple days, either renting hotel rooms or campground spaces. They bought gas here, purchased meals. And they went home with good memories of their first big events after the 2020 wipeout.
When events like the music festivals were planned, no one was thinking about whether such events might one day be landmark occasions in recovery from a worldwide pandemic. When Farm Technology Days began planning to come to Eau Claire, no one anticipated a one-year delay.
But, thanks to the planning that took place years ago, the return to something like a normal entertainment schedule has been spectacular. It has underscored just how important events like these are for people, and how they can contribute to the sense of normalcy everyone craves.
Full return to normal behavior is going to take longer than hoped.As recent COVID numbers show, the pandemic’s end isn’t the bright line cutoff that we all wanted. Vaccination numbers remain too low for that.
While numbers are increasing again, it’s also well worth remembering that most states would have quite happily traded where they were at the beginning of 2021 for where they are now. Wisconsin remains in much better shape than it was late last year.
The progress we’ve made is worth celebrating, and the events we can return to now offer the opportunity to do so. But we still need to get more people vaccinated and to avoid the temptation to think everything is now guaranteed to be fine. The fact mask sales in the U.S. are trending higher suggests people understand the need for caution.
It has been a good summer thus far. Let’s make sure we all take the steps we need to in order to ensure it ends that way, too.