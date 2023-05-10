Generally speaking, when the recipient of a proposed grant says the donor should hit pause, there’s every reason to take the request seriously. We’re not sure why the Eau Claire City Council didn’t do so on Tuesday.

Proponents of a daytime shelter in Eau Claire made the right move in urging the city to delay awarding the project a half-million dollars. It was an impressive show of restraint, one that speaks to their goal of finding a longer-term solution than what might be possible at the moment.