Generally speaking, when the recipient of a proposed grant says the donor should hit pause, there’s every reason to take the request seriously. We’re not sure why the Eau Claire City Council didn’t do so on Tuesday.
Proponents of a daytime shelter in Eau Claire made the right move in urging the city to delay awarding the project a half-million dollars. It was an impressive show of restraint, one that speaks to their goal of finding a longer-term solution than what might be possible at the moment.
Michelle Pride probably put it best. She told council members buying a location for the shelter without a plan for how to sustain it was putting “the cart before the horse.” Neither she, nor anyone else who spoke Monday, challenged the fundamental need for such a facility. The question is how to get there.
What concerns us is that this proposal plowed ahead without someone from the city having apparently asked such a basic question. One of the first questions any donor should ask is how plans will be sustained. That’s true whether the donor is a private individual or a governmental entity.
We find it very unlikely Community Haven House would have said it had a long-term plan for operations when one didn’t exist. The city apparently didn’t ask before putting the funding on the agenda. Then it pushed ahead Tuesday after being told a plan wasn’t in place. Both are cause for concern.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said the vote was appropriate to “set this aside as a placeholder.” A half-million dollars of public money is one heck of a placeholder.
If this was an isolated case it would be easy enough to chalk up as officials getting just a little ahead of themselves. It’s not. In fact, this is at least the third time in the past year a plan from the City of Eau Claire has gotten to advanced stages without fundamental issues being considered.
The first was the proposed Niagara Water Bottling Co. plant in Eau Claire. The public’s first awareness of the proposal came in late May 2022, when it appeared on a city council agenda for comments, with a council vote on approval the next day.
That very rapid turnaround concerned us at the time. It concerned some council members, too. They delayed the decision. While a further exploration of the data persuaded us the numbers from the city and the bottling company held up, such vetting would have been impossible under the original timeline. So would the public backlash that eventually derailed the project, a backlash the city entirely failed to foresee.
Earlier this year the city considered a wheel tax for passenger vehicles. Again, it appeared officials had not asked basic questions like “Do we have a coherent sales pitch?”
The city’s initial justifications raised more questions. That gave the appearance the whole thing was being ad-libbed. The public withheld its support, as did we. The proposal ultimately failed, and a large part of that failure was because the city failed to plan.
Any one of these events could be written off as an anomaly. Mistakes happen; people are human. The consistency with which they are happening removes that possibility, though. Instead, they reveal a worryingly routine failure to ask basic questions, anticipate responses and plan how to answer. That’s not acceptable.
Good leadership knows how to anticipate problems and, ideally, address them before they grow. The fact the city has, in such a short space of time, put forward multiple proposals that call into question its ability to do so is deeply troubling.