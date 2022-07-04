Last week we brought you the story of Leslie LeBarron, the woman who walked every street in Menomonie beginning last December.
No, Menomonie isn’t the biggest city in the Midwest. It’s considerably smaller than Minneapolis, the city a friend of LeBarron walked. That was what inspired LeBarron. But don’t sell her accomplishment short. Menomonie isn’t exactly a one-light town, either. Think about what walking every street in a modestly-sized town really means. It’s nowhere near as simple or easy as people might think at first glance.
In Menomonie’s case, it’s 110 miles of walking.
LeBarron said the experience did more than just get her walking again. She learned. She told a L-T reporter that it was “great seeing neighborhoods I knew about but had never taken time to drive by or explore.”
And that’s really what this is about, isn’t it? This was an opportunity for LeBarron to get to know her town in a way very few people can claim.
In an off-kilter way LeBarron’s story ties in to one on today’s regional page. It’s from our sister newspaper in Ashland, about the Iron River National Fish Hatchery. The hatchery has some three miles of trails around it, wandering through the grounds and part of the 1,200 acre forest on it.
Trail hiking is popular, and for good reason. It’s usually pretty easy walking, and a good chance to get outside during Wisconsin’s glorious but all-too-short months when venturing outside doesn’t require better insulation than your attic. But for folks who have a disability that makes walking difficult, it’s often not an option.
The purchase of a Action Trackchair changes that. The trackchair is exactly what it sounds like. Unlike the wheelchairs most of us are familiar with, it has a tread. Think snowmobile, not car. The tread spreads out the weight more effectively and has more surface area to grip.
So, while pushing a wheelchair through sand or mud is most often something out of one of Dante’s upper circles, the treadchair can keep trundling along as the ground changes.
The chair wasn’t cheap. It had a price tag of about $15,000. But the hatchery felt it was important. So did Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery. Over the course of some six months people in the community, along with companies and local organizations, stepped in to cover the $5,000 gap between what the hatchery couldn’t cover.
Funny how that happens, isn’t it? When a task means something, whether it’s walking the streets of an entire town or making sure people can enjoy the outdoors, we seem to find the time and money to make it happen.
It’s easy to have that happen when it’s something we want as individuals, or even as a community. If a growing city comes to believe it needs a fire department, and wants to have one, it’s likely to happen eventually.
The challenge is when something means a lot to someone else, but not much to us. That requires us to think a little bit differently. We have to see how someone else’s needs are important. We have to make that other person matter to us as much as friends and family we already care about.
The concept is baked into our country at a fundamental level. Take a quick look at the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States. Almost everyone has read it, and a fair number had to memorize it in school.
The language is notably collective. It speaks of “common defense,” and “general Welfare.” It claims to be written not just for those who wrote it or the citizens alive at the time, but for all of their descendants. A brief 52 words lay out a vision that excludes far fewer people than most of today’s political disputes do.
Getting to a rational and reasonable discussion in our nation requires us to know one another. It takes effort, just as LeBarron’s walking did. It requires us to see things from another person’s perspective, the way donors for the trackchair did.
Sure, those are small examples set against the much larger challenges our country faces. But the solutions aren’t fundamentally different. It’s more a question of scale than the fundamental approach.
And, just as with those efforts, we really can get there if we stay focused and keep working toward that goal.