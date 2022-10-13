After an unusually warm start to the season, it finally feels like fall in the Chippewa Valley. The timing is pretty good, too, since the leaves are just about at their peak. And what a show we’re getting this year.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to get out and see the changing seasons. It’s cooler than what we’re used to, but hardly winter just yet. The flakes that fell this morning should serve as a reminder of what’s ahead and why this time of year is worth savoring. It won’t be as sunny as it would ideally be for looking at the leaves, but you can’t have everything.