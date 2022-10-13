After an unusually warm start to the season, it finally feels like fall in the Chippewa Valley. The timing is pretty good, too, since the leaves are just about at their peak. And what a show we’re getting this year.
This weekend is the perfect opportunity to get out and see the changing seasons. It’s cooler than what we’re used to, but hardly winter just yet. The flakes that fell this morning should serve as a reminder of what’s ahead and why this time of year is worth savoring. It won’t be as sunny as it would ideally be for looking at the leaves, but you can’t have everything.
The map at travelwisconsin.com shows only a couple of the state’s northernmost counties are past the peak color for this fall. The vast majority of the state is at 50 percent or better for the leaves, which probably makes this weekend the best opportunity to get out and see things until next year.
This season brings a lot of change, but it can also serve as a worthy reminder of some important things. National retailers have already begun their holiday sales, so we’re bumping up our reminder about shopping locally. Visit a local orchard or farmers market. You’d be surprised at the variety that’s still available, and how good it can be on your plate.
Get a jump on holiday shopping. We’re still two months or so out from Christmas, but local businesses can always use the support of customers. (We know — we’re a local business, too.) The big box stores probably aren’t going to notice if you put off browsing their websites for another couple weeks, but the local stores will most definitely notice when you walk through the door.
It’s worth remembering that small businesses are a major economic driver. No, they won’t result in a community landing 150 new jobs overnight. But they probably employ that many people in the storefront, mom-and-pop style shops that line our business districts. The federal government’s own count routinely concludes that almost half of American workers are employed by small businesses.
So take some time this fall to show your support for the businesses that make up your community. Spend some time in their stores and some money on their wares. You won’t regret it.
We hope folks will get out this weekend and enjoy both the changing seasons and the opportunities their local businesses offer. It’s never a bad time of year to do that, and this is better than most.
• • •
We’d be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to congratulate Cindy Bourget, a school counselor over in Elk Mound at the middle school, for her selection as the School Counselor of the Year. The recognition is from the Wisconsin Counselor Association.
The award recognizes someone who has devoted their career to advocating for students. That’s not just a matter of supporting them in the classroom. It means helping academically, with social interactions and, for older students, looking at potential careers.
Bourget’s win is all the more impressive given that this isn’t a case where the honor is effectively a career achievement award. Bourget has been a school counselor for about eight years. To stand out in her field after such a comparatively brief time is a remarkable statement.
It’s easy to overlook the contributions school counselors can make. They don’t interact with students with the same regularity as classroom teachers. They’re rarely the ones alumni recall when looking back. But for those students who need someone who is just going to be on their side, whose work is centered on helping them outside of academic needs, they’ve invaluable.
It’s a reminder that excellence is never dependent on the size of a school. Yes, resources make things easier in some ways, and larger districts often have more resources. But that isn’t the same as saying small districts can’t have outstanding people who are every bit as dedicated, talented and passionate.
Elk Mound is justifiably proud of Bourget’s accomplishments. She should be, too.