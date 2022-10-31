We don’t often criticize students’ behavior. Outside of rare instances where the actions are notably out of line it’s just not a good idea. There are very, very few times when a paper taking a swipe at something students do doesn’t look like punching down, and that’s never a good idea.
This is one of those rare exceptions.
There are several area instances in recent weeks that should cause considerable concern. In the immediate area, a student from UW-Eau Claire has been charged with two felonies after authorities say he made a bomb threat against a dorm.
The threat was made in September on a social media feed. It was noticed quickly, and a check of the area turned up nothing. The next day the FBI came calling, after a tip from the social media company.
The threat, officials say, was apparently made on a dare.
More recently, someone called 911 to report an active gunman at Ashland Middle School, claiming several students had been shot. The call lacked many of the hallmarks of credible reports from active shooting situations. Authorities still had to take it seriously, sending a strong response to the school.
The Ashland call was one of a number of such reports, both in Wisconsin and across the country, falsely made on Oct. 20. They remain under investigation, and one theory is indeed that the threats were coordinated by younger callers.
False threats aren’t new, but the scale seems to be bigger than in past years. Whether they’re fake bomb threats, as in the case of UW-Eau Claire, or apparent “swatting” incidents designed to generate a response from law enforcement, they must be taken seriously.
It’s fully appropriate that the student officials say was behind the bomb threat faces serious charges. If accounts from investigators are accurate, it doesn’t seem there was a genuine intent to harm anyone. But the diversion of emergency resources can most certainly have that effect.
Swatting is even more malicious because it’s often intended to result in harm. Officers arrive knowing there’s the possibility someone may fire at them and that they may have to shoot back. The nerves and adrenaline can contribute to tragedy.
In 2019 Casey Viner, a gamer who lived in the Cincinnati area, received a 15-month prison sentence after he coordinated with Tyler Barriss of California to send a swat team to the house of another man in Wichita. He was apparently upset the Wichita player had killed his character.
The players gave police the wrong address, though. When they arrived at the location the understandably confused resident came out and was shot by police when he lowered his hands.
Barriss, who made the call, received a 20-year sentence for the incident and others, which included bomb threats to the Federal Communications Commission’s headquarters.
Aside from the unnecessary stress for those targeted in a hoax, who include law enforcement, dispatchers, certainly those targeted, and those who happen to be in the vicinity at the time, there’s a literal cost to these incidents. Sending police to a location, sometimes across jurisdictional lines, has a price tag. There can also be physical tolls taken. There are cases other than the one above that led to deaths, and the FBI has said other incidents led to the targets having a heart attack from pure shock.
It’s already illegal to make a false report to authorities. But some states have begun increasing the penalties for those who engage in acts like swatting. While additional laws aren’t always a good solution, this is a case where we think they might need to be examined.
That goes for the federal level as well. It’s already well established that use of interstate communications in a crime can elevate it to a federal offense — think how often that has been the key to a financial case. At this time, though, there are no federal laws directly regarding swatting. They have been proposed, but not passed.
There can be no excuse made for intentionally and recklessly putting people in harm’s way in the manner a false threat does. Such acts display a disregard for the safety of emergency responders, those at the scene and anyone in the vicinity.
It’s time for those in government to act accordingly.