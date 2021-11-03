This week we’ve had two stories that, while uplifting in their ways, were also heartbreaking.
First came Nate Liedl’s creation of the Win4Jax nonprofit created to remember his son, Jaxon. Jaxon should be closing in on kindergarten these days. But he died three years ago, after being struck in the head repeatedly by a 10-year-old while he was at a daycare.
Then we spoke with Brian Kelley who, with his wife Robin, created the Jayna Kelley Memorial Foundation. Jayna was one of the scouts killed when two intoxicated men plowed through a group picking up litter along a highway.
Both cases led to the courts. The men whose incomprehensibly irresponsible actions killed Jayna and others on that day are in prison. A civil case over Jaxon’s death remains in the courts.
In both cases parents who have faced the worst possible day are trying to bring something good out of their tragedies. The nonprofits approach things a bit differently. Win4Jax tries to help children who have been victims of crimes. Liedl said sometimes that’s helping out with sports equipment or league fees. Other times it’s making sure a child has a memorial.
“The months following Jaxon’s death, I realized how much of an impact it had on me and my family to receive so much support, oftentimes from people we didn’t know,” he explained. “I knew that I wanted to be able to do the same for other families who have been dealt similar unfortunate events and felt now was a good time to focus my attention to honoring him.”
Kelley echoed that, saying it is “surreal to see how supportive people are, still, three years later.” The foundation named for his daughter donated $120,000 this year to organizations ranging from humane societies to a charity that helps provide beds for children in low-income families.
It is difficult to imagine being put into the kind of situation Jaxon’s and Jayna’s families have faced for the past several years. Parents who have lost children often say there is an instant bond between them, that no one else can really understand the depth of pain that floods their lives at that moment. We can well believe that.
In creating the foundations they have, these families have also chosen to be reminded of their children. Forgetting isn’t an option, but choosing to see your child’s name each day in this way is another thing. It’s a visceral reminder of a life unfinished.
Using that kind of pain to make the world a better place takes incredible courage and strength. It takes reserves that, frankly, we hope we never have to understand. And it poses a challenge for the rest of us. If these people, facing this kind of crisis, can respond with efforts to improve other people’s lives, what’s stopping us?
We’re not naïve enough to think that all the problems in the world can be solved by simple goodwill. That alone is probably not enough for even our region. But each of us can make a difference in the lives of others by approaching our own lives with the goal of lifting up those around us, and you never know where any of those efforts might lead.
No one will always succeed in living that way. We’re human, and that means we have to contend with our imperfections and flaws. But we don’t think the effort to live lives that better ourselves and others is ever wasted.
“We try to do as much as we can, to make the community better,” Kelley said. In doing so, his family, Nate Liedl, and others set an example for the rest of us.
We may not be able, individually, to change the world. But we can each improve our little corners of it, and that adds up.