The results weren’t what we would have hoped, but was it ever good to see the Express back on the field at Carson Park.
Things weren’t quite the same, of course. The team played in front of a stadium limited to half its capacity. The announced crowd was 1,460. But that’s a welcome trade for getting the team back on the field for the first time since 2019.
Dave Hanson has one of the most unique viewpoints for how the pandemic affected sports. As the announcer for UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls High School, he was one of the few to see the difference between empty stadiums and even partial attendance firsthand. Hanson said the time away seems to have encouraged more people to come out now.
That’s not really a surprise. There’s the old saying that “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.” All of us lost moments over the past year we’d far rather have had. But, for fans at least, we’re getting them back now.
Eau Claire’s relationship with baseball runs deep. It’s something even outsiders can see. The statue of Hank Aaron outside the Carson Park field gives testimony to the game’s history. The way fans of local high school teams hang on every pitch in a tight game shows how thoroughly engaged they are. Baseball is simply part of the fabric of the community here.
The next challenge is going to be getting to where the grandstands can be open at 100% of capacity. That could still happen this season. But it’s going to take fans doing their own work, too.
Wisconsin’s vaccination rate against COVID is slowing significantly. As of Tuesday, just a hair less than 48% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine. About 42% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations peaked in early April, when more than 425,000 people were given shots in a single week. That was down to 102,000 last week. That’s simply not good enough.
The evidence that vaccines work to control the pandemic is overwhelming. COVID cases fall steeply when vaccinations are widespread. Yes, a handful of people still get the virus, but that’s true of every vaccine. And the numbers for breakthrough cases of COVID are far lower than those for many other vaccines.
The question that has loomed over everything is how widely the vaccinations need to be given in order to crush the pandemic. We’re finally seeing some answers. Brazil has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world for the past several months. In a new report, Serrana, a Brazilian town that underwent a crash campaign to vaccinate almost every adult, reportedly saw cases collapse after 75% of people were vaccinated.
When we say collapse, we mean it. New cases plunged 95%.
Wisconsin has some distance to go before that 75% figure is within reach. Here’s the thing, though: it’s up to us whether the state reaches that mark. It’s up to residents to step up and get the vaccine so they can get back to the things they want to do. While there may be a handful of jobs or college campuses that require vaccination, for most of us it’s a choice.
There aren’t many excuses left. The vaccine has always been free for people. That was an expensive move by the federal government, but the right one. It was a decision made early, then seen through this year.
There have been some complications. But they are rare. Statistically, you’re far more likely to be in a car crash today than have any serious results from the vaccine. The evidence is strong enough that both Pfizer and Moderna are now seeking full FDA approval, not just an emergency use authorization.
It was great to see the Express on the field. It was wonderful to see fans in the stands. But we want more. We want to see the stadium packed. We want to see the atmosphere that can only come when every seat is filled.
Vaccinations will get us there. But it’s up to us how quickly it happens.