In late February, Earth dodged a bullet. The sun happened to be facing the wrong way when a truly massive solar flare erupted. It stretched some 400,000 kilometers, a distance greater than that between the Earth and the moon.
Quick lesson: solar flares are usually linked to sunspot activity, according to NASA, which called them “our solar system’s largest explosive events.” They’re short-lived bursts of radiation, with most lasting “from minutes to hours.”
Solar flares aren’t unusual. They’re a comparatively common event, especially as the sun begins to ramp up activity in its 11-year cycle, as it is now. Most aren’t particularly worrisome. They might cause some disruptions to radio or television signals, but the most noticeable effect is the northern lights.
Occasionally there’s a much bigger eruption: a coronal mass ejection (CME). Again using NASA’s description, a CME is the sudden, violent release of “bubbles of gas and magnetic fields,” which “can contain a billion times of matter that can be accelerated to several million miles per hour in a spectacular explosion.”
A major eruption can cause a geomagnetic storm on Earth as the interaction of the erupted materials weakens our planet’s magnetic field. That’s where there’s the potential for havoc. A solar storm in March 1989 took out power for more than six million people in Quebec. Smaller storms can cause communications difficulties.
And then there’s the Carrington Event.
In 1859 a truly massive solar explosion, not all that dissimilar from the one that happened last month, reached the Earth. The northern lights were so bright in Colorado that animals thought dawn had arrived. They were visible as far south as Panama.
Telegraph lines sparked, even after being removed from their wires. Operators were literally shocked by the devices, including one person who was seriously injured by arcing electricity.
Scientists still debate whether the Carrington Event was the biggest geomagnetic storm in history. It’s hard to know, really, since earlier times wouldn’t have had comparable technology to interact with the charged particles that bombard the Earth during such an event. Scientists have to estimate the strength of earlier events based on records of aurora visibility.
We, on the other hand, do have the technology to see such a storm’s effects. In fact, we have a lot more of it. And that’s not necessarily comforting. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s estimates of what a similar event, or even something like last month’s explosion, would do are sobering.
Aside from the previously-mentioned radio interference, a major solar storm could also hamper satellite communications, even damaging the electronic components of the satellites. When you think about how dependent we are on those — virtually every cellphone uses GPS positioning, for starters — it quickly becomes apparent how disruptive that could be.
And those disruptions assume that the storm doesn’t take down the power grid, the way the 1989 event did in Quebec. If it did, even charging the phones would be problematic, regardless of whether they still had GPS. A big enough storm could conceivably disrupt the computers in modern vehicles, causing problems with basic transportation.
We can’t prevent solar storms or the kind of explosions that can affect Earth. They’re part of the sun’s dynamic action, which is well beyond human control. What we can control is the reaction to those events.
Technology makes us more vulnerable, but it also provides us with the means to detect incoming storms and prepare for them. Contingency plans for earthbound events like natural disasters may point the way, but local, state and federal agencies need to plan for such disruptions on a vastly larger scale. A major tornado could wipe out a mile-wide swath along its path. A major solar event could shut down entire regions.
Major disruptions from a solar storm are inevitable at some point. We don’t know when, but it’s safe to say that they will happen at some point. It’s something that simply goes along with life in a solar system.
That makes preparation key. While it’s tempting to say this is the kind of thing that sounds like science fiction, we’ll be far better off if we recognize this reality and respond accordingly.