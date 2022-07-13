The reduction of SkyWest flights out of Eau Claire is disappointing, but not all that surprising. This week marked the first in which there was only one arrival and departure per day from United Express, which previously flew twice per day from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Four months ago SkyWest announced it would leave Eau Claire, as well as 28 other airports, due to a pilot shortage. The announcement also heralded a shift to one daily flight on Tuesday and Saturday, but the other days maintained their twice-daily traffic. That proved to be an omen, with the airline telling local officials the next month it wanted to shift to the changes made this week.
The company’s claim is that the schedule allowed an early morning flight out and an evening arrival “to provide maximum connection opportunities.” That’s textbook spin. We can’t blame the airline for wanting to put a positive gloss over the change. But it’s difficult to ignore the reality that such a schedule also maximizes the airline’s use of the planes elsewhere, effectively turning Eau Claire into an overnight stop for a jet.
Charity Zich, the airport’s director, summed things up nicely in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said the airport is “extremely disappointed that our service must suffer a downgrade ... until a replacement carrier has been selected.”
But the reality is that even selection of a replacement essential air service provider will probably mean further cutbacks. Sun Country Airlines, the likely successor to SkyWest, won’t have daily flights. It plans instead to have two flights per week to Minneapolis, with seasonal flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Myers.
Sun Country won support from the local commission in late May. Now, almost two months later, we’re still waiting on federal regulators to act. Officials hope Sun Country’s service can begin on November, but nothing can take place until the federal government moves. Given the fact Sun Country and the airport will each need to make their own arrangements, every day of federal delays is compounded.
Bureaucracies rarely move swiftly. And, truth be told, we usually don’t want them to do so. In the vast majority of cases there are good reasons the steps that have to be followed are in place. There are reasons regulatory agencies need to go step-by-step to ensure both compliance with the rules and safety for all involved.
This is one of the comparatively rare cases where it seems appropriate to tell the feds to shake a leg. Sun Country isn’t an unknown upstart for federal regulators. It’s not a company so new that there are questions about whether it’s a literal fly-by-night operation. While the airline may be new to Eau Claire, it was founded 40 years ago. Operations started 39 years ago, beginning with a single jet. It now has 55 aircraft in its fleet.
True, the past couple decades haven’t been kind. A massive fraud case in 2008 nearly sank the company, and an ownership change in 2017 created its own changes. But, 2020 excepted, revenue has gone up along with passenger numbers. The company flies more than 100 routes.
The outcome for Eau Claire, which includes the loss of daily service to Chicago, isn’t ideal. This should be recognized as the blow to the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and the surrounding region that it is. While the federal government’s Essential Air Service program ensures flights will continue in some form, it’s almost impossible to argue that the changes looming today mark an improvement in local fortunes.
But delaying the federal government’s decision on a successor to SkyWest won’t make that better. It is far more in the interests of the region to have the issue settled, with a predictable schedule for the foreseeable future, than to exist in a quasi-limbo state. Predictability is a key factor in any form of economic growth and development. Getting this situation settled once again is important.
That’s why the federal government needs to get moving on this decision. As Yogi Berra said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” Until this transition is over anything can happen, and that inevitably creates a level of uncertainty.
Do we want the regulators to perform their due diligence? Of course. But doing so expeditiously is in everyone’s interest.