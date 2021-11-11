We certainly hope Neek Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, is right about his predictions on inflation and the current supply chain crunch. But recent events also force us to wonder whether the fed’s collective crystal ball is a bit cloudy.
Early this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell predicted any inflation as the economy rebounded would be “transitory,” a brief speed bump for consumers but nothing of real concern. While he has generally stuck with that assessment over the past several months, inflation hasn’t. Monthly increases in the 4% range, well above the Fed’s usual target of 2%, have become commonplace.
The outlook for 2021 puts the year’s inflation at about 5%.
That reality has begun to force the Fed’s hand, with an announcement earlier this month it would begin reducing the $120 billion in monthly bond purchases it had used to support the economy. For now, the board believes that will be sufficient without an interest rate hike in the near future.
The basic stance has been endorsed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, herself a former chair of the Federal Reserve Board. Yellen said she expects inflation to return to near the 2% benchmark in 2022. But her view is not universally held.
The fact the Fed has been wrong about how quickly inflation would resolve itself isn’t really all that surprising. In January 2019 Eau Claire hosted Ron Feldman, then the first vice president and COO of the federal reserve branch now headed by Kashkari. At that time Feldman said forecasting the economy is “really hard and it’s almost always wrong.” The goal, as he put it, was to be the “least wrong.”
Kashkari made much the same point during his visit this week, saying surprises and unforeseen events are always part of the landscape.
“I’ll be surprised if there are no new surprises in the next six to nine months,” he said.
The Fed’s basic goal is to seek full employment and stable inflation, with an overall goal of 2%. And, for most of the past couple decades, the country has been reasonably close to those targets. Unemployment has fluctuated, with dramatic increases with the 2008 financial crisis and the initial wave of COVID layoffs. But those have been the notable exceptions rather than the rule.
But, as well as the Fed has generally done over the past several decades, it’s now faced with questions it hasn’t had to meet. An estimated 5-7 million Americans aren’t working right now, and inflation is running considerably ahead of where the Fed anticipated. That has some comparing the situation to the late 1970s, when a combination of factors led to skyrocketing inflation. Most experts don’t yet accept the comparison.
Given all of this, though, it’s easy to see why Americans are nervous. We’re still in a highly unstable situation in a pandemic that doesn’t want to subside. Predictions from just a few months ago have proven to be off the mark by a considerable difference, undermining efforts to reassure consumers now. Polls reflect that, with most Americans voicing a pessimistic view of the economy’s direction.
The good news? Pessimism hasn’t proven to be any more predictive of inflation and the economy than the overly optimistic views officials expressed earlier this year. A new paper from the Cleveland branch of the Federal Reserve Bank found no real link between expectations and outcomes. Just as irrational exuberance, to use former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s phrase, makes little sense, groundless gloom doesn’t hold either.
The Fed’s weakness here is much the same as what can be found in other highly specialized fields. Most of those with the experience and rank to speak authoritatively have become so familiar with the information and internal nomenclature that it becomes difficult to express some concepts to others without a similar background. It’s a communication problem.
That’s where we think the Fed should put in some serious effort. It needs to learn how to communicate better with the American people. It needs to figure out how to show the difference between uncertainty and guesswork in terms most people can understand.
Communications improvement is a lesson most businesses could stand to learn. Failing to do so can, in the long run, put you in the unenviable position of having expectations that differ widely from those of your customer base. That’s confusing at best. At worst it can put you in the position of making the wrong decisions for the wrong reasons.
Just ask the Fed.