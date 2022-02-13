Last week’s news about soaring inflation was no surprise. Prices jumped last month by 7.5%, the biggest leap in exactly 40 years. But, if consumers haven’t been surprised, this has certainly taken experts off guard.
Increases from December to January were higher than expected. So were increases before that. The concerns are nothing new, but the federal government’s response has been pathetically slow. There were warning signs there, too.
In June 2021, as the initial rumblings about increasing inflation were making their way through the country, we said the government needed to pay more attention to how it could move to fight inflation. Major changes weren’t needed yet, we said, but officials “should be carefully assembling plans for how we as a nation will take the next steps.”
That wasn’t what happened, though. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, while conceding the increases were “larger than we expected,” was still stuck on his mantra that inflation would be short-lived. By November, when we returned again to the issue, we were concerned enough to suggest the fed’s collective crystal ball might be cloudy. It was clear Powell’s optimistic appraisals were off, and it was becoming clear the fed wasn’t adjusting very well.
The failure to respond quickly when predictions didn’t meet reality is particularly glaring given the fact there were dissenting voices from within the Federal Reserve. James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, warned that the recovery from the pandemic meant much more uncertainty and should reduce confidence in predictions accordingly.
Neek Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, told an Eau Claire audience last November they shouldn’t be surprised when predictions were off base. Forecasting the economy, he said, is “really hard and it’s almost always wrong.” That’s a fair assessment.
The problem isn’t that the fed was wrong about inflation. It’s that the fed has been wrong for more than half a year and failed to make adjustments. We don’t expect perfection. We do expect our leaders to be able to correct course when they make mistakes.
Next month offers the next opportunity for the fed to make those corrections, and there are signs it may do so. There are suggestions March could see a half-point increase in the fed’s key rate. That would be notable, since quarter-point increases are more common.
It shouldn’t be surprising, though, that there are more aggressive voices out there or that Bullard is one. He told Bloomberg News he would like to see a full point increase in the short-term interest rate by July. That’s an extraordinarily rapid pace.
Where is Powell, the man who famously predicted transitory inflation that would rapidly ebb, in all this? He seems to support multiple increases this year. But saying Powell has “signaled” interest in that is far different from him emulating the public statements others have made.
No part of the economy is unaffected by what’s happening right now. Restaurants have increased their menu prices. Levi’s jeans are up. Packaging costs more, and people are spending more for basic groceries. This isn’t a temporary phenomenon. It’s broad-based and it’s extremely difficult to see an end.
This places both the fed and the federal government in a difficult position. Part of the reason for the American economy’s overall stability has been the reluctance of elected officials to directly interfere with the Federal Reserve. The fed’s chair is appointed by presidents, but once the appointment is made there has traditionally been a hands-off policy.
Powell’s tardy response to his badly inaccurate predictions shows his crystal ball isn’t cloudy. It’s cracked. He hasn’t led the fed, he has followed it and simply has not met the moment. But he has been nominated for a second term as chair by President Joe Biden.
Powell’s nomination has not been approved by the Senate Banking Committee. It shouldn’t be. Ideally, Powell should withdraw from consideration. If he won’t, his nomination should fail.
Powell’s offense isn’t that he was wrong. That’s inevitable for an economist. His failure is that he clung tightly to his optimistic projections even as they crumbled.
Instead of a nimble response, the fed has plodded its way forward and is now playing catchup. Powell isn’t the right person for that effort. It’s time for a change.