There’s no reasonable question that organizations like Feed My People have had a challenging couple of years. It’s not that others haven’t so much as the suddenness with which food pantries across the country have had to change gears.
When the economy slammed on the brakes in 2020, demand for food assistance skyrocketed. Delivering that aid, which the pantries wanted very much to do, without putting volunteers at risk was a significant hurdle.
When the economy rebounded, demand ebbed. It did so just in time for inflation to begin roaring in ways it hasn’t in 40 years. That pinched families’ budgets, which raised demand again. But this time inflation was doing the same thing to the pantries’ budgets as it was the families they serve.
On Thursday, the federal government announced the country’s GDP shrank 0.9 percent in the last quarter. That’s the second consecutive quarter of decline, matching a key measurement of recessions. With major retailers slashing forecasts, the path ahead for families is again obscured.
In other words, while it may never be an easy time to take over a major food bank, this is an especially tough time to do so.
Suzanne Becker appears well-prepared to handle the challenges, though. She already served as the assistant director at Feed My People, part of her overall 15 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. Her promotion by the board to executive director ensures the facility will continue to have someone with a solid background in the Chippewa Valley’s needs at its head.
“There’s a lot of folks who are struggling,” Becker told the Leader-Telegram. “We had to pivot during the pandemic and we’re having to do that again.”
Anyone who has ever worked with a food bank or similar operation knows precisely what Becker meant. There’s always an element of improvisation when it comes to services like Feed My People. Purchasing decisions aren’t just about what the service wants. It’s about what gives the best bang for the buck.
As Thursday’s L-T article mentioned, rises in the price of chicken and beef mean more pork purchases. That’s precisely the kind of calculation these services make every time they begin planning their next order.
Feed My People has had five directors in its 40 years, but the reality is that volunteers and donations are the lifeblood of it and every similar organization. This week’s “pack-a-thon” relied on more than 100 volunteers putting together meal bags. The Operation Picnic donation drive attracted backers who will match community donations up to $21,000. Without such help, facilities like Feed My People, and the smaller pantries they serve, just wouldn’t be able to run.
Data from the Food Security Project helps illustrate the need locally. The project, which is supported by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, tracks estimates for food insecurity around the state. The most recent update was this month, and it shows this area has a clear need.
When estimating the overall rate of food insecurity, the center’s data shows Chippewa and Dunn counties have an identical 8.4%. Eau Claire County is just a bit higher, at 8.8%. Remember, that’s the estimate for all of the counties’ residents.
When you look at just children, things shift. Chippewa County’s rate jumps to 13.6%, while Eau Claire County climbs to 12.4%. Dunn County’s rate changes the least. But it too rises, hitting 11.7%. We don’t think it’s a particularly controversial statement when we say the fact more than one in 10 children in our area may not know where their next meal is coming from is both heartbreaking and unacceptable.
Organizations like Feed My People have a goal that is likely impossible. Eliminating hunger is something people have striven for throughout human history, and we haven’t really found a solution yet. The inability to complete that work does not, however, mean we can quit. By supporting these organizations, residents of the Chippewa Valley region can make a very real difference.
We wish Suzanne Becker luck in her new position. We hope the need for her organization’s services declines. But, until that happens, it’s nice to know the area’s food bank is in good hands.