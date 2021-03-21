We understand the urge to help people during tough times. It’s one of the things that has historically defined Americans. When neighbors are hurting, we come together to help.
But an announcement last week still gives us pause. The Federal Emergency Management Administration has stepped into new ground, and we’re not sure this will end well for taxpayers.
FEMA announced it would “provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.” The announcement said FEMA was in the process of setting up a dedicated, toll-free number for applicants and that more guidance will be released later. It urged people to keep and gather documentation.
FEMA’s assistance has traditionally been geared toward other types of disasters. And it has been clear over the years that fraud has been a problem almost every time. Covering even a portion of funeral expenses — this appears to cover up to $7,000 — for more than a half-million Americans over more than a year’s time will be hugely expensive, and most likely open to fraud at multiple levels.
There are some guidelines that FEMA hopes will tamp down the fraud. Death certificates will need to attribute the death “directly or indirectly to COVID-19.” Funeral expense documents are, unsurprisingly, required as well. And the initial announcement said FEMA will not duplicate benefits from burial or funeral insurance.
What concerns us is that the federal government has, traditionally, been exceptionally poor at reining in expenses when major efforts are underway. The habit is notorious enough that it was used as a punch line in the original “Independence Day” film. When asked how a secret facility was funded, one character asked if he really believed the government paid $1,000 for a hammer.
But the federal government’s inability to avoid instances of fraud isn’t a punch line. It’s a very real problem that, in the end, costs all of us very real money.
The scale here is daunting. We’re talking about more than a half-million potential claims for reimbursement, spread over the course of 14 months and counting. It doesn’t appear to have an end date for claims, either. Those applications will be coming from every state and virtually every county. At best, it’s going to create a massive backlog of claims unless FEMA is significantly better prepared than what its history suggests it will be.
There’s the question of teasing out potential duplicate claims filed due to miscommunication among family members rather than fraud. There will be questions about whether this or that claim includes all the benefits the family may have received. While the goal is laudable, the path is going to get messy.
Any program launched on this kind of scale inevitably becomes a target of scams and fraudsters who want to make a quick buck on the public dime. And there will, inevitably, be criminal cases that flow from those attempts. Some might recoup the money. But remember that prosecution costs money as well, and not all of those prosecutions are likely to be successful.
FEMA says they’re working to put safeguards in place for the claims. We hope so. But we’re not going to hold our breath on the belief any set of safeguards will be 100 percent effective.
