Last week’s announcement that Eau Claire’s city council had picked Stephanie Hirsch as the new city manager brought closure to a process that was much more drawn out than anyone could have expected when Dale Peters announced his plans to retire in early 2020.
Delays caused by world-altering events (the COVID-19 pandemic) and small, family-level decisions (a candidate taking a different job) combined in ways no one anticipated. Along the way there were questions about the city’s commitment to Wisconsin’s open meetings and records, how the search was proceeding, and a late change by the council in its fundamental approach to vetting applications.
It’s important, however, to distinguish between the search and the difficulties it experienced and Stephanie Hirsch’s tenure as city manager. It is only fair to separate the process and person. It is in Eau Claire’s best interests that Hirsch be successful in her new role, and we wish her luck.
Over the course of the search we wrote several editorials on our reactions to developments. Last September we said the newly-rebooted search needed to find the success that had eluded prior efforts. Two months later, when there were doubts about whether the council’s streamlined search committee would make its target of mid-January for paring down the applicants, we said they needed to make all efforts to do so.
Frankly, we doubt either of those editorials had a material effect on the process. There was no doubt the city was well aware of the need to get a permanent manager in place. It was likewise clear that the search committee felt considerable pressure to stay on track. Giving voice to those sentiments served more to remind the city it was being watched and that people needed to see results than it did anything else.
Those are valid purposes for an editorial, reflecting the newspaper’s historical role as watchdog and vox populi. And, when it became clear that the search committee was going to bring its work home on more or less the date it had targeted, we praised the work members did to ensure it happened. That is also a valid approach. When a watchdog does nothing but snarl it becomes impossible to tell whether it’s reacting to a genuine concern.
Now we can congratulate the council for the apparently successful resolution of this search. It’s a more important step than it may seem. Long-open vacancies create concern by their very existence, and the closure of such a significant gap is cause for relief.
There remain some concerns among members of the public. That is no surprise. Rare indeed is the candidate who garners universal support. And, in an age in which every person has access to the tools to magnify their own voice, it becomes more difficult to gauge whether volume represents broad concern or a small group being noisy.
But it’s clear there are points to watch closely. Hirsch’s resume does not reflect the depth of parallel experience one might expect. While learning on the job takes place with any new position, her learning curve will be steeper than some. Human nature suggests her lack of experience in comparable jobs will also make it more difficult to say no to council members. The ability to do so when the best interests of the city and individuals on the council diverge is essential for city managers, though.
In addition to those points, we’ll be looking for how the city under Hirsch handles public records requests. We’ll watch how the city meets its obligations for transparency and open governance. Some past missteps give us pause, and we are keen to see whether they will be repeated.
The coming months will resolve those questions. They will establish whether the council’s decision was the right one, and whether Hirsch will rise to the moment. As we said earlier, it is in everyone’s best interests if she does so.
Hirsch’s hiring is both an end and a beginning. And, in some ways, it’s fitting that this is happening now. This is the city’s 150th anniversary, after all. It is a unique moment for both reflection and anticipation.
We hope the council and its new manager will live up to the standards the community should expect, and that the congratulations we offer now will age well in the coming months.