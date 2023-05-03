There’s no question that knowing how to handle your finances makes life a lot easier. Not everyone finds that easy to do, but the steps being taken in Eau Claire schools will help.

Last week’s story about student-run branches of a credit union isn’t the kind of thing most people think of when looking at how young people learn to be financially savvy. It makes sense, though. People tend to remember things they do better than things they’re told, so having students actually engage with financial practices makes the lessons easier to hold on to.