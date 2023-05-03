There’s no question that knowing how to handle your finances makes life a lot easier. Not everyone finds that easy to do, but the steps being taken in Eau Claire schools will help.
Last week’s story about student-run branches of a credit union isn’t the kind of thing most people think of when looking at how young people learn to be financially savvy. It makes sense, though. People tend to remember things they do better than things they’re told, so having students actually engage with financial practices makes the lessons easier to hold on to.
The bill currently before the Wisconsin Legislature that would change graduation requirements to include a half-credit in personal finance is interesting. Several area legislators are cosponsors on the bill, which seems like it has a decent shot at passage.
While we’re leery of tacking on extraneous requirements that stray from fundamental academics, we can also see the argument here. Every single person will have to engage with the economy in some way. They will have to hold jobs, make money and spend it. And they will have to do it wisely if they hope to build any form of financial security.
Ideally, the lessons will reduce the number of people who find themselves in financial difficulties of their own making. Let’s face it, that’s easy to do. Overspending can be fun. Digging yourself out of that fiscal hole, on the other hand, can be a genuine challenge.
The number of personal bankruptcies has generally trended downward in the past decade. Most people file under Chapter 7, which liquidates a debtor’s assets, or Chapter 13, which gives the person time to reorganize their finances.
Filings under Chapter 13 hit 434,839 cases in 2010. They’ve dropped significantly in the years since. The last time there were 300,000 filings was in 2015. Last year saw slightly more than 149,000 cases.
Chapter 7 filings were higher, with 229,700 filings in 2022. But those are also down quite a bit. They peaked at 1.1 million filings in 2010.
It’s a little harder to pin down regional figures. The federal statistics site shows western Wisconsin bankruptcies for the 12 months ending September 30, 2022. That’s not quite comparing apples to apples with the national filings. But it shows 89 nonbusiness filings under chapters 7 and 13 for Eau Claire County. That is, unsurprisingly, the highest figure for the Chippewa Valley. The lowest isn’t surprising, either — Pepin County lists only four.
Bankruptcy, obviously, is a more serious situation than what most people encounter. The worst many people experience is an overdraft fee, and that generally doesn’t require a visit to a courtroom. The goal of financial literacy programs is to keep people from encountering either of those, and that’s a goal worth having.
The costs of fumbled finances aren’t just personal. Defaulting on debt restricts how people can spend in the future. If people can’t pay bills, it harms the vendor who sold to them. The costs, both literal and societal, are significant.
What strikes us about this push is that it’s a good example of how legislators can find common ground. The bill is largely sponsored by legislative Republicans, but there is clear bipartisan support. It reflects the reality that raising young people to understand how to manage their finances wisely is in everyone’s interest.
Money and politics give people plenty of reasons for cynicism. It’s nice to see the combination give reason for optimism for a change.