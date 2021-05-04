There has been more chatter recently about UFOs than there has been in a while. Part of the reason is a report expected next month outlining what the U.S. government knows about UFOs.
Out of all the crypto-creatures and speculative events, it’s easiest to say UFOs exist. There are plenty of cases in which people have seen something, including military pilots whose training would naturally include how to identify other airborne vehicles, but identification eluded the observers. Those were, by definition, UFOs. They were flying, but no one could identify what they were.
We’re skeptical about the claim these objects were piloted by ET’s cousin. But the claim life is out there isn’t too farfetched. There’s even math to suggest it’s likely. It’s called the Drake Equation.
The equation relies on estimates, but it’s compelling. It starts with the number of the stars in our galaxy, the rate of star formation, and the number of stars that have planets.
From the number of planets, the formula takes an educated guess at how many might have life, and how much of that life might develop intelligence. But that’s not the last step. People 500 years ago had intelligence, but they didn’t have the technology to send signals into space. The final piece of the equation is how many of those communications-capable civilizations last at least 1,000 years.
There’s a range of results, of course, since scientists have differing estimates for each criteria. It doesn’t seem unreasonable for most estimates to suggest there is other life in the universe. Life we can communicate with? That’s a far higher hurdle. And it runs smack into the Fermi paradox: If there’s intelligent life out there, why aren’t signs abundant?
Back to the reports, many rely on movements not easily explained by natural phenomena and in excess of what current technology allows. Planes can only turn so tightly at high speed, limited in large part by what the pilot can withstand. Drones seem more plausible, airborne versions of the probes we’re sending to Mars. But that again assumes an intelligence to create them in the first place.
We’ll admit we don’t have any answers here. We have no idea whether the claims about Area 51 or what Lockheed might or might not have in storage are accurate. And, honestly, that answer matters a lot less to us than side issues raised by the discussion.
Our understanding of the universe today is far better than it was even a generation ago. The first exoplanet — planet outside of our solar system — was found in the fall of 1995. Before that it was an open question whether there were even planets elsewhere. Today the count stands at well over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets, including more than 700 that are part of multi-planet systems.
Think about it. A generation ago finding an exoplanet could win the Nobel Prize. Today it’s something close to routine. And the James Webb Space Telescope, the Hubble successor scheduled to launch in October, might just be able to get a direct look at some of them. It’s an amazing accomplishment if it works, especially given that the first airplane flights are barely a century old.
Discovery needs something to fire people’s imaginations. There are plenty of stories about people who became archaeologists after seeing Jurassic Park as a child. It doesn’t matter if dinosaurs have yet to be cloned. It’s the spark that matters.
That brings to UFOs again. Most people will read the accounts and dismiss them or add them to what they believe is plenty of evidence. But there will be a few who do something different, whose minds are set alight by the idea. They’ll delve into astronomy. And they’ll make new discoveries in decades to come.
That’s why we’re willing to write seriously about a subject many find frivolous. Is the truth out there? Who knows? But a dose of imagination, given at the right time to the right person, can change the world.
We’ll end with a quote from Jack Horkheimer, a Wisconsin-born television host whose enthusiasm for astronomy was infectious. He ended each episode of his television series with the words “Keep looking up!”
It’s still good advice.