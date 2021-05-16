Last week’s announcement by federal officials that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID can quit wearing masks indoors was the latest in what has become a clear shift from cautioning people about celebrating too soon to offering incentives for vaccination.
The initial message from health experts was that vaccination wasn’t enough for people to be able to change their habits immediately. The hesitancy made sense given how few people were initially able to get the vaccines to protect them. But they also created a conundrum. Some reasoned that if people have to live the same way with or without the shots, why should they get them?
We think the incentive of being protected against serious illness was enough, but we also understand where critics were coming from. When you’ve been told for months that vaccines are the way out of the pandemic, only to be told nothing changes after they arrive, the messages clash. It’s not a question of experts misleading people, but rather the result not matching what people expected.
So we’ve seen a clear recalibration of the messaging over the past several weeks. First, officials said it was OK for vaccinated people to drop the masks outdoors. Now it’s indoors, too. And we’re seeing some venues responding to those shifts by increasing capacity at events and potentially segregating vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons.
It’s not an accident that the shift toward incentives came when it did. The number of people vaccinated has plateaued in many areas, including Wisconsin. Vaccinations peaked here in the first week of April, when slightly more than 425,000 doses were given. That figure has fallen sharply since, reaching levels not seen since January. About 45% of Wisconsin residents have received a vaccine. That’s not bad compared to the rest of the Midwest, but still short of the number experts believe is needed to really drive the pandemic into the background.
The resistance to vaccination efforts comes even as Wisconsin has some evidence to suggest the effort is having an effect. The state’s COVID numbers began to rise again in mid-March, at about the time vaccinations were peaking. The state went from a seven-day average of fewer than 400 new cases per day to more than 800 four weeks later. It looked eerily similar to past surges.
Then something happened. As the immunity from the peak vaccination totals took hold, numbers began to recede. The seven-day average is now back below 500, and there’s reason to think it will keep falling.
There’s other evidence as well. For the first time in the pandemic, COVID numbers are highest among people under age 18. The number of cases in people older than 65 has dramatically fallen. It’s hard to ignore that the drop is among the most-vaccinated demographic while the higher figure is for a group that was, until last week, largely ineligible for the vaccines.
It’s hard to prove absolutely, but there’s at least some reason to think Wisconsin’s vaccination efforts are at least partly responsible for short-circuiting the rise in COVID numbers, especially given that they fell even after some protective measures were eased.
Northwestern Wisconsin is a mixed bag for vaccinations. Bayfield County has one of the highest rates in Wisconsin, with more than half the population fully vaccinated. Eau Claire County’s rate is a bit above the state average and the county’s testing positivity rate is lower than it has been in almost a year. But neighboring Clark County is one of the two least-vaccinated counties in the state.
We are closer than ever to being out of this pandemic. Not normal, necessarily. That’s going to take a while. But with more than 2.6 million Wisconsin residents vaccinated and 154 million Americans now protected, we’re well on our way. The number of COVID cases nationally is dropping. Michigan, whose numbers a few weeks ago were worryingly high, has seen its case load plunge dramatically. The same goes for Minnesota.
Wisconsin has made fantastic progress. But we need to keep it up. With the majority of people now eligible for vaccinations, including everyone older than age 12, we have the opportunity to land a knockout blow. But it’s up to us. It requires those still on the fence to hop off and get the shot.
The finish line is in sight. But as any runner knows, the last part of a race can be the toughest. But we have all the incentive in the world to finish.