Like most of the area, we were thrilled to see Kenny Bednarek make the Olympic team in the 200-meter dash. Long tipped as one of the nation’s best runners, Bednarek’s path to the games wasn’t simple.
Last year the games were postponed. This year, record-breaking heat in the northwest delayed Bednarek’s event for a while. To his credit, he rolled with each interruption, focusing on the goal of making the Olympics and pursuing a medal in Tokyo.
Whether Bednarek races is settled. Whether he will do so in front of fans is not. There are still a lot of questions about this year’s pandemic-delayed games, which begin in less than a month.
Japan’s handling of the pandemic in light of its obligations with the Olympics is subject to question. Vaccination efforts lagged, and still do. The country faced significant increases in COVID cases even as most of the developed world saw them begin to fall. The torch relay’s route was changed because of outbreaks. Foreign fans will not be allowed to attend, and there are serious questions about whether Japanese fans will be allowed to watch events.
Many in the country even want to see the games cancelled. But it’s not the host country’s decision. The International Olympic Committee is the only organization with that power.
That strikes us as problematic. At a time when cities are increasingly rejecting the expense of the Olympics — and the games’ long history of white elephant facilities left behind after fans and athletes depart — sending the message that the IOC is unwilling or unable to listen to hosts’ concerns can only further alienate potential bidders for future games.
The goal of ensuring the games are not held hostage to a host’s late demands is not unreasonable. But neither is the argument that a host nation or city should have the ability to at least request, even require, reviews by the IOC in such extraordinary circumstances.
The differences in opinion are magnified when there’s an event like the Olympics. But the fundamental question of how to proceed in unprecedented times is not. We see it mirrored in the different approaches Eau Claire and Altoona are taking to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Eau Claire is having fireworks on the Fourth of July, with some changes. Here’s how the city’s website explained it: “Like last year, the show will originate from a higher elevation and will be projected higher in to the sky, making it possible to watch the show from more locations around Eau Claire.”
The goal, clearly, is to minimize crowding as people gather to view the show. While Eau Claire County has passed the 50 percent mark for vaccinations, it remains well short of vaccination levels experts believe are necessary to completely crush the pandemic.
Altoona is also having fireworks, but plans to have a much more traditional approach. The show at Cinder City Park begins at 10 p.m. July 3. Altoona’s event is very much a public gathering, one that resembles those of years gone by more than the past 18 months’ altered activities.
The different approaches reflect the reality that we’re in a transitional moment. The pandemic is clearly less dominant than it was even a couple months ago. Wisconsin’s rolling average is among the lowest in the nation: about one case per 100,000 people. The national figure is four cases per 100,000 people, a far cry from the peak in the early months of 2021.
The progress is obvious. In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services rates only seven counties as having high levels of COVID activity, fewer than the 11 considered to have low activity. Eight months ago most of the state was at “critically high” levels.
There are still concerns. The rapidly-spreading “delta variant” seems to be more contagious and may be more dangerous. While vaccines appear to be fantastically effective against it, the pace of vaccinations continues to slow.
In short, the race is not yet run.
The finish line is in sight, though. The decisions we make now will determine how quickly it arrives. We can’t forget the lessons the past months have taught. We expect there will be long debates over what went right, what went wrong and how things can be done differently in the future.
But the coming weeks offer chances for a break. Enjoy the fireworks. Watch the Olympics. We’ll be cheering for Kenny Bednarek, regardless of whether there are fans in the stands to do the same.