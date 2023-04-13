Eau Claire’s city council will need some more time to discuss the proposed move of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show from Carson Park. We hope they’re thinking carefully about the move.
Traditionally, the display launches from Carson Park. That makes sense. Public access is guaranteed since it’s a public park. The Eau Claire Express tie in to it with the display to boost fans’ experiences. There’s plenty of space and opportunity to keep restless children entertained.
There are some drawbacks, as Communication Services Director Lane Berg noted prior to this week’s discussions. It does mean a large number of people in a comparatively small space. Access isn’t the best, either, and that’s a concern for emergency responders.
A move to the High Bridge might solve those issues by creating at least the same number of new ones. The city would require far fewer people to block off access to the High Bridge, that’s clear. Blocking a bridge is a simple exercise in comparison to most closures. But we’re not convinced the city wouldn’t need similar numbers of emergency personnel working that night, and at more locations. With crowds more spread out, getting to emergencies might be just as difficult.
Police Chief Matt Rokus seems to disagree. He pointed to the 2020 and 2021 moves to Forest Hill Cemetery, which reduced overtime costs. It’s going to be a busy day for his department no matter what, though. The Fourth of July always is. And Rokus said it will be a “blackout day” for vacation regardless of where the show originates.
Some have suggested people would be more dispersed, reducing the concentration of people in any given area. We suspect it’s just as possible to us that more people might be attracted to the event by the easier access. And, while officials have suggested riverbank areas would be good viewing spots, we’re leery of having large numbers of people near moving water after dark, especially when many will have spent the day indulging in more than a couple beers.
We don’t want to downplay the effect of the proposal on the Express, either. Eau Claire’s long history with baseball is a key part of the community’s identity, and there’s simply something special about fireworks at a ballpark.
That shows up in the attendance, Express owner Craig Toycen said. He called it “by far our biggest attended game of the year.”
Is there a perfect solution? Probably not. The reality is that Eau Claire isn’t on a flat prairie where there are miles of good visibility. While we have rivers, they’re not big enough to steal the approach St. Louis uses when it sets off the show from barges in the Mississippi.
There’s clearly more discussion to be done, and that’s where the initial pondering fell short. When you combine tradition with change, it creates far more discussion than setting up an event for the first time. Raising the issue in a setting that has a fairly constrained time limit was a mistake.
In this case, though, that mistake might just work for the council. It gives them more time to contemplate the issues involved and to weigh the city’s options. The additional time should allow for a decision that is better considered than one that had only a single night for discussion.
Right now, we’re not convinced of the case to move the fireworks show. The benefits of the High Bridge and Carson Park locations seem pretty narrowly split. And, in that case, we’re inclined to side with tradition.