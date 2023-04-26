Tuesday’s council vote on the Eau Claire fireworks may have left the project in limbo, but we’re not prepared to follow the leap some appear to be making from not moving the show to not having one.
The proposal failed on a tie vote, the second significant tie in the past several weeks. The wheel tax vote met a similar fate. Public sentiment, from what we heard, was generally opposed to moving the show from Carson Park to the High Bridge.
About two weeks ago, when the issue was first raised, we said the move was “a close call.” The arguments in favor of a move included the sheer number of people who crowd into Carson Park for the show and the fact the space doesn’t exactly have the easiest access. But the big selling point for the city seems to be financial. Officials said the number of police and city employees needed to secure the High Bridge would be far fewer than at Carson Park, resulting in a significant savings.
We didn’t find that quite as persuasive. Police Chief Matt Rokus told the council the Fourth of July will be a blackout day for vacations no matter where the fireworks show is held. That doesn’t sound to us like a guarantee costs will be lower, but rather that they could be — barring a major event.
And we didn’t think much of the suggestion people should use the riverbanks as viewing areas for the show. Having large numbers of people near a moving body of water, at night, when many have been drinking sounds like a recipe for precisely the kind of major event that would wipe out the savings officials touted so highly.
What we do find somewhat more persuasive is the point Councilman Andrew Werthmann raised Tuesday about the shows at Plank Hill in 2020 and 2021. The noise caused considerably more distress for pets in the more residential setting. Some residents were themselves upset by it, and debris from the fireworks fell into the Forest Hill Cemetery.
That experience shows there isn’t such a thing as a perfect location within city limits. The simple reality is that any fireworks show produces noise and debris. Proximity to residential areas greatly affects how many people are affected, either because they themselves are disturbed by the noise or their pets are. Those issues aren’t prevented by the show being in Carson Park, but the effects are reduced somewhat.
What we don’t see from the council is support for elimination of the show. Conflating opposition to a move with opposition to the show itself is a mistake.
So is an attempt to rule out Carson Park in absence of a clear decision from the council. The evidence of past experience does not support City Manager Stephanie Hirsch’s contention that Carson Park is “not a safe option for us.” There’s a fine line between professional staff informing elected council members and trying to command them, and she walked perilously close to that line prior to Tuesday’s discussions.
Hirsch’s comments after the vote were on target, though, when she emphasized the result left unanswered questions and requested direction from the council members. Tuesday was exactly 10 weeks from the Fourth of July. That’s not a great deal of time to make adjustments or to set up alternatives, if that’s what the council decides to do.
We urge the city to avoid attempts to find a perfect solution. There’s not going to be one. The noise will inevitably disturb some people. There will be debris. And, no matter how strong the effort, absolute safety isn’t possible when dealing with explosives.
We’re not opposed to efforts to make improvements. But don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.