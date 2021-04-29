This weekend marks an exciting time for many in Wisconsin. The opening of fishing season means the return of a much-loved hobby that has been part of people’s lives as far back as most can remember.
Fishing may not be mentioned alongside the flag and apple pie too often, but it’s an iconic activity all the same. We’d wager most people have memories of a parent or grandparent taking them fishing at least once when they were young. In American lore fishing is a symbol of innocence. Need proof? Go watch the opening of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Aside from the traditions, fishing has other benefits. Fish are, generally speaking, a healthy meal. Fishing means you’re not sitting on the couch in front of the television. You’re outside, enjoying the resources Wisconsin offers its people.
The importance of fishing to many people was underscored recently by the response to an article about Mason Phillips’ landing a huge, 46-inch muskie. The article ran in early February, and it was one of our website’s most-read articles so far this year.
The effect was immediate. As soon as people heard about the story, the numbers started rising. Nearly 18,000 people read it on our website, easily making it the top local story so far in 2021. It holds the same spot for our sister publication, The Country Today.
Remarkably, Phillips’ fish wasn’t even in the neighborhood for Wisconsin’s muskie records. Those records indicate just how good Wisconsin fishing can be.
The heaviest fish ever caught? That was a 170-pound lake sturgeon caught in Burnett County in 1979. At 79 inches, that’s also the longest fish ever caught in the state.
Trout do well too. In 1946 an angler landed a 47-pound lake trout in Bayfield County. The big fish aren’t gone, either. The second-biggest trout was a 41-pound brown trout caught just 11 years ago.
It’s easy to see why people embrace fishing in this area. Wisconsin has no shortage of opportunities. You’re never too far away from a river or stream in which dinner may be waiting. With more than 13,000 miles of trout streams, anglers can easily find a place to test their skills. And the Chippewa Valley has plenty of Class I streams, too, locations known for their quality.
We’re not sure how many states have the fishing season kicked off by an annual event featuring the governor, either. It’s not many. But for 55 years the Wisconsin governor has officially opened the season. This year it’s Gov. Tony Evers in Hayward. The three-day event will draw crowds happy to be able to hit the water again.
We wish the anglers who will be out this weekend luck. While Sunday brings a chance of showers, Saturday should be a welcome taste of summer to come. Mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 will tempt just about everyone to go outside. It’s not record territory, but it’s going to be very nice.
Have fun. Make memories. Enjoy the time spent with a rod in hand and a lure in the water. Just be sure to exercise some caution while you’re out there. If you’re on a boat, have life jackets for everyone. Having a first aid kit isn’t a bad idea, either. No one plans on having a hook catch them, but it happens.
This should be a great weekend for Wisconsin outdoors. It’s a sign of the season waiting just around the corner, of the events and fun that makes a Wisconsin summer so special. And, with Memorial Day just a month off, summer is a lot closer than we may think.
Fishing brings the chance to make memories, to experience events that will become family stories in years to come. And who knows? Some of them might even be true.