The space flight that took four non-professional astronauts into orbit for three days was undoubtedly a milestone. It was the first flight of its kind but it will undoubtedly not be the last. And that’s raising questions that would best be addressed sooner rather than later.
Lest people think this is an issue that has no potential to affect life in the Chippewa Valley, let us remind you that there is a pilot project to bring internet service to rural Eau Claire County using satellites. The Starlink program is a pet project for Elon Musk, a business venture he hopes can help raise money for his ultimate goal: a human flight to Mars.
The reality is that space flight has long brought civilian life new developments. Infrared thermometers were developed with NASA support. The air purifiers you use to deal with allergy season got a boost from spaceflight, too. Memory foam dates to the 1960s and the efforts to cushion astronauts during takeoff and landing.
Effects like those above are hard to predict with any accuracy. It’s not surprising that some technologies and techniques developed for space flight will find new applications on Earth. Knowing just which will make that leap is a different thing. What we see coming, and what led to this editorial, is both more abstract and easier to predict. The growth in civilian space flight is revolutionary, and it’s going to require international discussions to develop safely.
Questions about the development of business in space are no longer the stuff of science fiction, not when people can literally buy their way into orbit. The international principles and declarations that came into being over the past century are foundational, but will need to be adjusted and expanded.
An agreement proposed in 1979 held that celestial bodies like the moon should be kept in pristine condition, with every nation having equal rights to research. That banned claims of sovereignty over the moon and was easy enough to accept when things like bases or long-term exploration were far-fetched. But no spacefaring nation ever ratified the agreement, and the development of autonomous machinery that could prospect and research for years without direct human contact raises questions about whether any nation would sign away such potential today.
Similarly, theory covered the idea of equipment being damaged, intentionally or otherwise, by another nation’s efforts in space. With orbital space becoming more crowded and non-state actors increasing their involvement, it’s doubtful whether an agreement in principle will hold up in practice.
The potential for exploration and exploitation of space is immense. There are some materials that seem to be much more common away from Earth than on it. The first company to figure out how to mine an asteroid profitably stands to make astounding amounts of money. So does the first to create an orbiting hotel. Those efforts will raise questions about legal jurisdictions, taxation, employment law and myriad other issues.
True, those are questions that currently have no immediate need for answers. That makes this the time to begin looking at answers. It is easier to reach consensus when the question is in the realm of theory than when it involves real people. Creating ground rules now will benefit everyone in the long run.
Some countries are already acting. It’s not a surprise the United States updated its laws regarding space within the past decade. The fact Luxembourg did so in 2017 is. The latter is a clear sign about how close nations believe the changes we’ve talked about are.
No one nation’s laws will suffice, though. International cooperation and understanding must be the rule. That means nations need to take steps to create mutually agreeable, enforceable treaties sooner rather than later.
Today’s events may lack the ability to command our attention the way Sputnik or the Apollo missions did. They are, however, as consequential in their way as anything in the past 70 years. The foundations for space exploration driven by corporations rather than nations are being laid now.
Space isn’t as far away as it seems. Not even here in the Chippewa Valley. We had best be ready for all that implies.