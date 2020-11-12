A month ago, people were stunned when Wisconsin reached 3,000 new COVID cases in a day. Two weeks ago 5,000 was still a shocking tally. Since Nov. 7 the state has hit 7,000 new cases in a day multiple times.
Numbers that would once have been unfathomably high are now routine. This must change.
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman linked the spread to people who refused to follow basic rules of conduct, including failure to quarantine or isolate when they have been exposed to the virus. It was, perhaps, a less than tactful statement. But when more than half of a county’s tests come back positive over the course of a week, sacrificing tact for blunt truth is acceptable.
It’s hard to believe that, some eight months after the pandemic reached our country, people haven’t become thoroughly familiar with basic guidelines. It is beyond imagination that people haven’t heard they need to be washing their hands frequently, that they should wear a mask and stay home if they’re sick or have been exposed.
And it is absolutely unacceptable that, despite all the warnings, all the repetition, people simply refuse to follow a few basic instructions.
It may not be possible to defeat this virus without a vaccine, but experience has shown it is possible to suppress it. Look at New York City, where the pandemic first overwhelmed a community in the United States. Strong measures and close adherence to guidelines led to the city having one of the lowest per capita infection rates in the nation for months.
Wisconsin is no longer among the top three states for infection rate, but that’s due more to other states’ failures than our success. North Dakota has a seven-day rolling rate of 172 cases per 100,000 residents. South Dakota and Iowa are above 135 as well.
Wisconsin is fourth, with 109 new cases per 100,000 residents.
This is an embarrassment. It is a failure to take well-known and easily-adopted practices seriously. And if it continues it will needlessly cost lives.
Area hospitals are near capacity. They face a very real risk of being overwhelmed. Remember, they’re not just dealing with COVID. Heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening situations still happen every day. While elective procedures can be set aside, those cannot.
Exhausted, overstretched doctors and nurses are not going to be at their best. The correlation between fatigue and mistakes is known to everyone. And, when the majority of the cases hospitals are dealing with are emergencies, mistakes carry potentially lethal consequences.
Let us be blunt: follow health experts’ instructions. Follow their recommendations. There is no excuse, none, for failing to take basic steps to protect you and the people around you.
If you don’t feel well, stay home.
If you are waiting on a COVID test result, stay home.
If you have tested positive, STAY HOME.
If you are out, keep it short and wear a mask.
If you haven’t washed your hands recently, do it.
A vaccine is getting closer. We said weeks ago that it would be a shame to fumble this close to the end zone. Well, Wisconsin, we’re fumbling.
We can do better. And we must. It’s up to everyone, so make sure you’re doing your part.