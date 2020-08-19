The county is still considering a forensic audit of the Department of Human Services. The resolution under consideration authorizes up to $100,000 for the process. It’s a good investment.
There are key differences between the routine audits of government books that take place annually and forensic audits. The former is an overview, a chance to take a basic look and ensure there is nothing glaringly out of place. The latter are specifically designed to find evidence of questionable activity, such as unauthorized spending or stolen funds.
In normal circumstances, such an intensive and invasive probe is not needed. It’s expensive, time consuming and can raise questions that ultimately have answers much less concerning than mismanagement. The current circumstances are not normal.
Last week authorities charged a former employee with multiple counts of fraud. That case follows the 2015 embezzlement case against former County Treasurer Larry Lokken and his deputy, Kay Onarheim. In 2017, two years after that case was filed, the county announced what we reported as “a series of steps to segregate duties, increase transparency and add more checks and balances” in hopes of preventing future mishandling of funds.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said at that time the steps could not be a one-time fix, but instead required continuing efforts: “One of the things we learned about internal controls is the work is never done. It’s part of our continuous process improvement.”
Schauf put an optimistic gloss on the current case earlier this month when she said the unauthorized spending was “discovered and handled.” She called it evidence of continuing controls the county has maintained.
There’s some reason to think Schauf’s comments were more than damage control. This most recent case involves, assuming the charging documents are something like the full picture, significantly less money than the 2015 case. It seems to have been uncovered much more quickly. Those are steps in the right direction, though a sheriff’s inquiry into the financial practices at DHS remains ongoing.
A forensic audit will give the county a clear picture of what happened. It’s possible it could identify additional transactions that raise questions. It’s also possible it will find that what is currently known to authorities is all there is to know. The important thing is for the county to have clear picture and definitive answers.
The combination of recent reconciliation errors in the DHS financing, projection errors and this criminal case raise significant questions about how the department is watching taxpayer dollars. Whether through error or malign intent, depending on the specific case, the department’s track record has been stained. That’s a risky thing for any government agency.
A significant part of our governmental system still rests on the taxpayers’ ability to trust that their money is being handled appropriately. It requires that the people entrusted with the responsibility both be worthy of that trust and be seen as being worthy. Trust is a delicate thing and, once broken, is not easily repaired.
Will a forensic audit automatically lead to the conclusion that trust is restored? No. But it will add confidence to the idea that the public is being given a full picture, and that’s an important element.
The audit wasn’t something anyone planned on. It’s not something anyone expected or wanted. It is, however, necessary.