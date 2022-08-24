The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the area around Dallas, Texas, deep in drought. Most of the area is in the D3 (extreme drought) or D4 (exceptional drought) categories.
So it shocked people when more than nine inches of rain fell on the area Sunday and Monday. The sudden, heavy rains created widespread flooding. Longtime residents said it was the worst flooding they had seen.
How bad was it? The Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that it responded to 500 calls for service, which included 174 high water rescues or investigations. Their counterparts in Dallas rescued 21 people in 195 high water calls.
This has been a bit of an unusual year. Wildfires have had their customary rampage across the southwest. But forecasts of an active hurricane season have not yet come to fruition. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon, with the National Hurricane Center tracking only two, low-risk systems in the Atlantic. Similarly, the number of tornadoes to hit the U.S. is noticeably lower than normal, with mid-August’s year-to-date totals below the 25th percentile.
We’re fortunate that major disasters in Wisconsin are comparatively rare. The last non-COVID disaster listed on the Federal Emergency Management Administration’s website was a winter storm in 2020. In fact, the page has far more about training than it does actual disasters.
But that absence makes an important point. The page is filled with notifications about training, about emergency officials getting ready to respond to various scenarios. While the actual disaster may strike suddenly, almost every single one of them can be prepared for ahead of time.
We don’t know when a tornado might strike the Chippewa Valley, but the sirens are tested routinely during the warm weather months. Have you put the same thought into how to respond if they go off for the real thing?
While the numbers pale in comparison to out west, Wisconsin does have a well-established record with wildfires. The most recent major fire was in 2013, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources. The Germann Road Fire saw flames 20-30 feet high as it consumed 7,499 acres in Douglas and Bayfield counties. It destroyed 104 structures. Do you know the best ways to get out of the way if such a blaze threatens?
As we’ve seen this week with Dallas, flooding can be a threat at seemingly unlikely times. There are good resources available to broadly gauge risk, beginning with the FEMA Flood Map Service Center. To use it, go to https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home, enter an address or other location, and the map will show what areas are at risk of flooding. While that’s good information, it’s also worth remembering that flash flooding is a different issue than river or stream flooding.
There are far more resources available than just those offered by the federal and state governments. The Red Cross urges people to build emergency kits, plan their responses and make sure they have ways to stay informed if an emergency develops. Now is the time to think about details like how you’ll care for a pet or ensure you have necessary medications.
You’ll probably hear more about this in the coming weeks. September is National Preparedness Month, so we’re a few days ahead. But the flooding in Texas offers an opening to begin thinking about how to prepare.
Like everyone else, we’d like few things better than for emergency plans to never be needed. Unfortunately, we know that they will be eventually. There’s no part of our country that is free of natural threats. While we’ve got bigger problems if a tsunami warning is ever needed here, flooding or blizzards are familiar enough and they bring their own concerns.
The good news is that it doesn’t take a great deal of preparation to be able to respond to events like that in ways that significantly lower the risk they bring. A little thought, a little preparation can go a long way, and they don’t take much time.
It’s worth taking that time now, while things are calm. Scrambling to figure things out when a disaster hits is asking to make avoidable mistakes. True, you may never need the plans. But you’ll be glad you have them if Mother Nature springs a nasty surprise.