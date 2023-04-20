News that Microsoft has agreed on the purchase of a $50 million site in southeastern Wisconsin isn’t usually the kind of thing we’d editorialize on. It’s not in the area, nor will it have much of an economic effect on the Chippewa Valley.
But this purchase is the latest example of the utter failure of a plan that most definitely involved Eau Claire at one point. Microsoft is buying the land from Foxconn.
Foxconn made elaborate promises when, late last decade, it announced plans for multiple sites across Wisconsin. The Eau Claire plans were for an innovation center near the Pablo Center. It wasn’t a major development compared to the others the company planned. Certainly not compared to the massive manufacturing facility planned for southern Wisconsin.
But it did immediately step on toes. The site Foxconn gobbled up was the ground floor of Haymarket Landing, a prime spot overlooking the river. It was widely viewed as one of the most desirable restaurant sites in the city.
What the site in Eau Claire and the site Microsoft has lined up have in common is a history of Foxconn’s over-promising and under-delivering.
The innovation center never made significant progress. The Eau Claire site was supposed to result in 150 people being hired. When the company closed on the site in December 2018, that number was being touted by both the company and political figures.
Two months later those plans were already being called into question. Foxconn changed its plans for southern Wisconsin and local officials were being asked about the plans for Eau Claire. They said they had no reason to believe the plans here would change.
By June 2019, though, it was clear things weren’t moving nearly as fast as the company had promised. When city officials met with company representatives, Foxconn couldn’t provide a timeline. The plans officially collapsed in May 2021, when the site went up for lease.
The results, disappointing as they were, didn’t keep the area around the Pablo Center from becoming a crown jewel for Eau Claire. It’s probably fair to call it a missed opportunity to shine, though.
The muddle has involved successive Wisconsin administrations, as well. The initial agreement with Foxconn, which was made under Scott Walker’s time in the governor’s office, included almost $3 billion in tax breaks. That scaled back to $80 million about two years ago under Gov. Tony Evers.
Foxconn never hit even those reduced expectations. Plans for the Racine County site predicted 13,000 employees. Nothing like that ever emerged, and Microsoft’s plans call for 300-400 employees.
The lesson for state government should be clear. Grandiose plans and promises are easy to make, but hard to fulfill. For that reason, such promises must undergo significantly more scrutiny than it appears Foxconn’s plans did before tax breaks and infrastructure commitments are made.
Such plans must have measurable targets and deadlines. There must be enforceable consequences for missed deadlines and, if necessary, drop-dead dates that pull the plug if targets aren’t being met. The approach with Foxconn left Wisconsin communities to be strung along for years, and that’s problematic.
We’re genuinely curious how much the infrastructure investments at some of the sites for Foxconn’s biggest plans cost taxpayers. The hit here was more in terms of potential revenue, but other areas clearly saw more costs.
Seeing Foxconn slink away isn’t surprising. It’s past time for that. We hope the state can learn from this, though. Economic development may not have many guarantees. The unexpected does occasionally happen. But better planning can at least keep communities from being bound to projects that clearly aren’t going to develop.