With the Wisconsin Legislature gearing up, there’s a lot to get done. In discussions at our office this week we thought of something we’d like to see legislators do, but it might take a bit more time than most legislative tasks.

Laws have a funny way of enduring well past the events that prompted their creation. Some never made a great deal of sense. In Washington, for example, it’s illegal to harass Bigfoot in some counties. Seriously. It’s a felony.