Saying the pandemic has created a lot of problems is a vast understatement. Some have been far less visible than others, and certainly haven’t seen the kind of attention that befits their seriousness.
The courts backlog falls into that category. The experience of Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs, which was recounted in our pages earlier this week, is instructive. In the past 10 months he has presided over three jury trials.
Gibbs offered a contender for understatement of the year when he said the trials “stack up real quick.” Wisconsin courts are now facing a serious backlog of cases and are weighing how to best approach the situation.
At issue are competing principles. One is the right to a jury trial. It’s hard to think of a more fundamental legal right in our country. Those accused of crimes deserve to have their cases weighed by those in roughly parallel social circumstances.
Defendants also have the right to a speedy trial. That’s more important than many realize. The laws protecting a defendant’s legal rights mean little if a trial can be put off indefinitely, leaving the person under court supervision if released or in jail otherwise. Allowing the defense time to prepare is one thing. Leaving the defendant hanging is another.
Yet there is also the responsibility to protect people in the face of a serious health crisis. The pandemic has cost more than 400,000 Americans their lives over the past 10 months. By way of comparison, World War II cost about the same number of U.S. lives over the course of four years of fighting.
Jury trials involve far more than just the defendants, of course. There are attorneys, court reporters and judges. Jurors spend long hours in close confines. Do they not have the right to be protected as best they can against this virus? Wisconsin courts have largely decided delays are justifiable given the situation.
Progress against the pandemic, including vaccines that have proven effective, now have counties looking at how to resume trials. The process will not be simple or quick. Trials pose unique issues, particularly for jurors. The necessity of secrecy in juror deliberations means seclusion, and most jury deliberation rooms weren’t constructed with a pandemic in mind.
What Wisconsin and the rest of the nation now face shows the risks we ran for so long with a legal system that was already slowed by the sheer weight of cases. Society long viewed those delays as acceptable. But now, when slow turned to stop for so long, it is difficult to see how the rights of all involved can be protected if the system resumes its prior, sluggish pace.
There are signs the courts recognize the urgency of the moment. Gibbs said Chippewa County courts are scheduling between eight and 10 trials per month to help reduce the backlog. That’s up from three or so per month before the pandemic.
Respect for the rights of those accused of crimes is one of the things that sets the United States apart from most of the nations in history. Kangaroo courts and predetermined outcomes have no place in our nation’s legal landscape, and those involved in the courts generally work hard to preserve them as a place in which the goal is to find justice, rather than revenge or retribution.
Upholding those traditions is essential to who we are as a nation. The work ahead will be difficult. Delays always complicate the process, and we’re now facing delays on an unprecedented, if unavoidable, scale.
The steps being taken in Chippewa County and under consideration by courts across Wisconsin strike us as justifiable approaches designed to continue the courts’ legacy and best protect all of those involved. We commend those involved in these efforts, and we hope they are successful.