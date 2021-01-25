The attention in the past several weeks to the power internet companies have is focusing largely on how (or whether) they’re using it in responsible ways. It’s a fair discussion to be having, and one that is important given the creeping influence of technology over the past several decades.
But it also has us thinking about some of the ways our original social networks have been neglected. Reversing that trend could go a long way toward helping our communities and, maybe, seeing those on opposite sides of our myriad divides in a better light.
Service organizations have struggled nationally over the past several decades. Groups that were once thriving centers for community service are finding it difficult to recruit new members. Part of that is the way demands on our time have changed over the years. We have to wonder, though, whether that’s the full story.
We don’t buy that people are less engaged overall. A quick look at social media puts paid to that theory. If anything, people are more engaged than ever when it comes to social issues, but look at them as regional or national concerns.
Exact counts vary, and they’re probably imprecise. Trends are clear, though. No matter what group you think of — be it Kiwanis, Rotary, Elks, Lions or any others — they’ve probably seen numbers decline compared to where they were a generation ago. That, in turn, has an effect for whole communities. When people are less engaged with others, they’re less engaged in the community itself.
Think about it for a minute. It wasn’t all that long ago when service organizations comprised a significant portion of many people’s social circles. When we called them our original social networks a couple paragraphs back, we weren’t kidding. Those organizations formed foundations for how people saw themselves and how they saw others.
In doing so, they created networks that formed important connections in the community. You might not have known who to contact when you needed a hand on something, but there was a good chance someone in your club did. They kept people plugged in and helped keep their communities unique, rather than allowing them to slide into a homogenized society that could be plunked down anywhere and be more or less the same.
There’s been considerable hand-wringing over this phenomenon, but that’s not why we’re writing this. Sometimes it’s just a matter of having a reminder. These organizations all still exist. They’re still part of most of our communities. And they’re still dedicated to helping those communities.
So why not allow them to serve that role for you? Why not replace virtual networks with ones that you can physically meet (assuming this pandemic is knocked out this year)? While Zoom or Google Groups are enough to keep things going for some, they’re never going to be a real substitute for seeing someone face to face, and we shouldn’t expect them to be.
Being involved in your community doesn’t require an internet connection, a login or a password. It’s not susceptible to an internet outage or a change in an algorithm made by a faceless bureaucrat in a cubicle somewhere on the other side of the country.
By becoming a part of a service organization, you have the opportunity to give back. That’s literally the reason many exist. You have a chance to make concrete contributions to your community, to develop friendships with people you might not otherwise meet, and to be part of something bigger than yourself. Those are worthy aims. By being part of efforts to revitalize such groups, you’ll likely find yourself revitalized as well.
Look, we’re not going to pretend it’s possible to step backward to a time when social media didn’t exist or didn’t play a significant part in society. That’s not how things work. Time only moves forward. We’re not asking anyone to act otherwise.
But making physical social networks a complement to your existing online social networks cannot hurt. Less screen time and more face time isn’t a bad goal, especially in the context of an organization that acts in support of the community.
There are enough groups out there that there is surely one that matches up with your needs. Take some time to try and find one. We doubt you’ll regret it. Your community certainly won’t.