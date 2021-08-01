In shifting to an endless campaign, where one election campaign begins nearly as soon as the previous one ends, Wisconsin politicians seem to have taken a page from a neighboring state in their approach to campaigning. We’re not fans.
Gaps between campaigns are diminishing everywhere, but it’s particularly noticeable just to Wisconsin’s southwest. Campaigning never really ends in Iowa, where wannabe presidential candidates start feeling out support within a week or two of a presidential election. The leadoff Iowa Caucuses, which we’ve heavily criticized as being a poor way to start the nominating process, ensure that almost every politician with ambitions will wind up traipsing across the state at some point.
Wisconsin doesn’t need to import the headaches the caucuses cause. Aside from problems with the process itself and with the failure of Iowa’s Republican and Democratic parties to avoid massive embarrassment over the past couple caucuses, there’s another effect that we don’t think Wisconsin needs. When there’s no end to the campaigning, there’s also no end to the partisanship. There’s no break in which elected officials can represent the people rather than prepare for the next electoral fight.
American political campaigns rely at least as much on telling people why your opponent is the wrong choice as they do why you’re the right one. Calling it organized character assassination is probably too clean. And campaigns do it because it works.
When there’s a break from the campaigns, people have some time to get a breath without getting hit by all the mud being slung. People have the opportunity to remember that, on most of what matters, we’re not usually that different from our neighbors. Most of us want the same basic things: the opportunity to work and raise our families in reasonable comfort, with better opportunities for our children than we had.
When there’s a break from campaigning, politicians have to find something different to fill their time. Once in a while it’s actually doing their jobs. When neither the officeholders nor the voters are actively focusing on the next election, there’s a window in which bipartisanship doesn’t carry the same cost. It may be a slim opportunity, but it’s a chance for things to get done.
When those breaks disappear, when everyone is focused on the next election as soon as the previous one ends, there’s no benefit to being anything other than hyper-partisan. Compromise becomes weakness and personal attacks become the default.
That’s part of the reason we have not been putting much focus on some of the early 2022 jockeying. We’ve run a few pieces when major names have announced plans, but we don’t see much gain in the breathless, minute by minute analysis you so often get from cable’s talking heads.
While things didn’t used to be quite this intense, we’re not going to pretend that there was ever an era in which politics was genteel outside of election-year spasms. It has always been based on ego and ambition, and that has always been a recipe for harsh words and bruised egos.
We’re also not going to pretend that it’s likely things will calm down anytime soon. The ease of communication and the volume of press releases from political groups (many of whom seem to exist for the sole purpose of filling people’s email inboxes) argue against that probability.
But containing things, putting politics back in its season, might just be possible. It’s up to us, though. If politicians and political groups quit seeing a benefit to the continual campaign, they’re unlikely to continue making it a priority. They might just scale back a bit.
At its base, our criticism here isn’t really all that different from the holiday creep that seems to see decorations set out earlier and earlier each year. We’ve already seen some places putting Halloween items on display, a solid three months before the holiday. That’s a quarter of a year in advance. It wouldn’t surprise us if Christmas and New Year’s items were hot on the heels of the haunted houses.
Can it be done? Sure. Is it likely? We’re less confident in that.
After all, Charlie Brown has been carping about commercialization for more than 55 years.