Readers have undoubtedly noted the election preview stories running in the paper over the past couple weeks. It has been a fair amount of work for our reporters, with so many candidates running for various offices.
Public involvement is a key to democracy. We’ve seen far too many elections over the years when there have been only a couple of contested races. In some cases it’s due to apathy. In others, it’s because the districts are entirely uncompetitive. In either case, the end result of so many unopposed races is that voters are too often left with little more than a pre-selected ballot.
That’s certainly not the case this time around.
Local races and local offices are as close to direct democracy as our country gets, and for good reason. Imagine the chaos and paralysis if even the lowest levels of government were subject to public votes on every single issue. Things as simple as payment of a utility bill would most likely become drawn-out affairs, and that’s hardly a controversial step.
Instead, we select board and councils that make decisions in our stead. They act on behalf of the people. In our system, voters select people they believe most closely represent their views, and then allow officeholders to act in accordance with what they believe is right for the given situation. Public comment on their performances comes with the territory. So does criticism.
A certain amount of contentiousness is inevitable in such a system. But what concerns us is the degree to which elections at all levels have come to be seen as battles in which government must be reclaimed in the name of one group or another. The trend seems to have accelerated in this century. In 2004, Howard Dean made “Take back our country” the rallying cry for his ill-fated presidential bid. We’ve seen variations on that theme in most of the campaigns since, both Democratic and Republican.
What has been lost is that this country hasn’t been lost. It has always been fractious, divided and more than a little pugnacious. It has always swung between political poles. George Washington is seen as a secular saint today, but his critics were calling him “King George” by the end of his second term because of what they saw as autocratic tendencies. John Adams’ continuation of some of Washington’s policies contributed to his 1800 electoral defeat by Thomas Jefferson.
That transition was the first true shift between governing philosophies in our nation’s highest office. And that tradition, the peaceful handoff of power between competing ideas and candidates, is one of the things that truly makes our nation exceptional.
It’s also what makes voting so critical. While citizens can raise their voices on any number of issues at any time, this is the one time when it can go a long way toward enacting some of those ambitions. This is when having a voice matters most.
Polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m., and they’ll stay open through 8 p.m. You can find additional information about where your polling place is, who will be on the ballot for your specific area and other information at myvote.wi.gov. While the details about where to go and what to do don’t often change for most voters, it’s not a bad idea to check ahead if you have any questions.
We don’t expect this coming Tuesday to set records, but Wisconsin voters do have a track record for being engaged in years when much of the nation snoozes through Election Day. Wisconsin’s November 2018 vote did see a record for midterm elections. In fact, it rivaled the percentage turnout for a number of states on presidential election years.
So take the time to brush up on candidates. Read over the stories we’ve run and take a look at the information available from elections officials about what you’ll need to be able to vote. Then, on Tuesday, get out there and cast your ballot.
This is the time to make your voices heard.